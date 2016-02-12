KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Brussels, 2 December 2016
KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2016
KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA)
regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 2
December 2016 at 22:00 CET (21:00 GMT).
The information of this 2016 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the
reported data as of 31 December 2015 and 30 June 2016. The templates, published
on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:
- Capital
- RWA
- P&L
- Market Risk
- Credit Risk
- Sovereign Exposures
- Non-Performing Exposures
- Forborne Exposures.
The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to
the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP,
COREP).
The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure
table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this
exercise see the EBA's website www.eba.europa.eu .
The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any
way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.
For more information, please contact:
Wim Allegaert, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 50 51 - E-mail: wim.allegaert(at)kbc.be
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC
Group
Tel +32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc(at)kbc.be
