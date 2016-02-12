KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2016

Brussels, 2 December 2016



KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2016



KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA)

regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 2

December 2016 at 22:00 CET (21:00 GMT).



The information of this 2016 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the

reported data as of 31 December 2015 and 30 June 2016. The templates, published

on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

- Capital

- RWA

- P&L

- Market Risk

- Credit Risk

- Sovereign Exposures

- Non-Performing Exposures

- Forborne Exposures.



The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to

the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP,

COREP).



The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure

table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this

exercise see the EBA's website www.eba.europa.eu .



The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any

way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.





