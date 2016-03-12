Airwheel Z5 foldable intelligent Electric Scooter, a People Oriented Travel Transport

Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter is a people-oriented travel transport.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, a criterion that measures whether a transport is good or not lies in the user-friendly design. As the prominent pioneer in world-level electric market, Airwheel has offered many people-oriented travel transports and Z5 standing up electric scooter is one of outstanding types. In order to display the fruits to the world, Airwheel wont miss the opportunity of participating in EICMA 2016, which will last from Nov.8th to Nov. 13th. (Booth No.: Hall 4, Stand F50) Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter will be there, too. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802408879875178496



What humanized design details does Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter enjoy? Triple folding system comes very first. Three simple steps will make it a very small figure. Then, people can take it to any place, like elevator, office, subway, bus or even trunk of private car. If they need it, just unfold it. Replaceable battery unit paves the way for riders to change the battery conveniently. The unlimited range will be realized as long as people take enough spare batteries. Meanwhile, the battery is also equipped with a USB connector that can charge some small electronic devices, like cell phone. The adjustable operating arm satisfies people who have different heights.



Besides, Airwheel also develops an exclusive APP for Z5 foldable powered scooter . Riders can download it and install it in the phone. After that, they can check the riding conditions, such as riding speed, residual battery, riding track or mileage. At the same time, the APP also can inspect the malfunction by itself, which simplifies daily maintenance.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



For safe night riding, Airwheel Z5 electric scooter also has front light and taillight. The former lets riders know the road condition in front. The latter reminds the back passersby. All in all, Airwheel Z5 electric scooter will give people a safe, comfortable, stable and portable riding experience. It owns a bright future.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/03/2016 - 08:39

Language: English

News-ID 510656

Character count: 2417

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Finanzinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease