Inn At The Square Hotel Announces Rebranding to the Z Hotel Jack London Square

Z Hotel Jack London Square, formerly The Inn At Jack London Square, debuts with complete remodel and upgrades including a modern glass entrance and lobby renovation that welcomes guests with and Urban Flair.
Oakland, CA ÂÂ The newly rebranded Z Hotel Jack London Square welcomes guests to enjoy their complete remodel, which includes a brand-new modern exterior, lobby and entrance.
The hotelÂÂs rebranding matches itÂÂs updated and renovated exterior to better represent neighborhoodÂÂs vibrant and urban aesthetic. The renovation includes three stories of glass in the front faÂ§ade and the addition of a zen water fountain to the hotel entrance. To complement the open and spacious expansion, the surface parking has been replaced by an attractive cobblestone surrounded by an inviting landscape that gives it a pleasant plaza feel. New landscaping and renovations to the swimming pool round out the new visitor experience.
ÂÂWeÂÂre excited for our guests to enjoy the extensive remodel,ÂÂ says Momi Assayag, Z Hotel General Manager Sales and Marketing. ÂÂThe core value of the hotel is to provide all of our guests with a memorable, positive experience while they are away from home and guest can expect that as soon as they drive up to the property.ÂÂ
Located in the heart of the Jack London neighborhood, the hotel property continues to offer convenient accessibility to OaklandÂÂs attractions. Guests are within walking distance Jack London Square, YoshiÂÂs Oakland Jazz Club, Downtown restaurants and the Oakland Urban Wine Trail. The Z Hotel is easily accessible to public transportation, including BART, the Jack London Ferry terminal, and the free B-Shuttle up and down Broadway. The Z is also conveniently within walking distance to the Oakland Convention Center.
Momi Assayag
General Manager Sales & Marketing
Z Hotel Jack London Square
233 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94607
P: (510) 452-4565
D: (510) 379-2303
F: (510) 452-4634
[w](http://www.innatthesquare.com)ww.zhoteljacklondonsquare.com
http://www.zhoteljacklondonsquare.com
+15105424565
Date: 12/03/2016
