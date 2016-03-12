       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Travel & Hospitality


Inn At The Square Hotel Announces Rebranding to the Z Hotel Jack London Square

Z Hotel Jack London Square, formerly The Inn At Jack London Square, debuts with complete remodel and upgrades including a modern glass entrance and lobby renovation that welcomes guests with and Urban Flair.

ID: 510657
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Z HOTEL JACK LONDON SQUARE FORMERLY THE INN AT JACK LONDON SQUARE DEBUTS WITH COMPLETE REMODEL & UPGRADES

Modern Glass Entrance and Lobby Renovation Welcomes Guests with Urban Flair

Oakland, CA ÂÂ The newly rebranded Z Hotel Jack London Square welcomes guests to enjoy their complete remodel, which includes a brand-new modern exterior, lobby and entrance.

The hotelÂÂs rebranding matches itÂÂs updated and renovated exterior to better represent neighborhoodÂÂs vibrant and urban aesthetic. The renovation includes three stories of glass in the front faÂ§ade and the addition of a zen water fountain to the hotel entrance. To complement the open and spacious expansion, the surface parking has been replaced by an attractive cobblestone surrounded by an inviting landscape that gives it a pleasant plaza feel. New landscaping and renovations to the swimming pool round out the new visitor experience.

ÂÂWeÂÂre excited for our guests to enjoy the extensive remodel,ÂÂ says Momi Assayag, Z Hotel General Manager Sales and Marketing. ÂÂThe core value of the hotel is to provide all of our guests with a memorable, positive experience while they are away from home and guest can expect that as soon as they drive up to the property.ÂÂ

Located in the heart of the Jack London neighborhood, the hotel property continues to offer convenient accessibility to OaklandÂÂs attractions. Guests are within walking distance Jack London Square, YoshiÂÂs Oakland Jazz Club, Downtown restaurants and the Oakland Urban Wine Trail. The Z Hotel is easily accessible to public transportation, including BART, the Jack London Ferry terminal, and the free B-Shuttle up and down Broadway. The Z is also conveniently within walking distance to the Oakland Convention Center.

Momi Assayag

General Manager Sales & Marketing

Z Hotel Jack London Square

233 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94607

P: (510) 452-4565



D: (510) 379-2303

F: (510) 452-4634

[w](http://www.innatthesquare.com)ww.zhoteljacklondonsquare.com



More information:
http://www.zhoteljacklondonsquare.com



Keywords (optional):

with, london, square, jack, that, renovation, lobby, welcomes, urban, flair,



Company information / Profile:

Z Hotel Jack London Square
http://www.zhoteljacklondonsquare.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

+15105424565



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/03/2016 - 09:01
Language: English
News-ID 510657
Character count: 2383
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Z Hotel Jack London Square
Ansprechpartner: Momi Assayag Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Oakland
Telefon: +15105424565

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 02/12/2016

Number of hits: 47

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Travel & Hospitality




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.624
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 35
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 173


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z