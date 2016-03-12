       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Finalee.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Innovative Business Listing Service

Finalee.com, which offers an ad-free, clutter-free, and positive way for people to talk about their businesses online, announced today that it has launched a crowdfunding campaign to commence operations.

(firmenpresse) - Finalee.com, which offers an ad-free, clutter-free, and positive way for people to talk about their businesses online, announced today that it has launched a crowdfunding campaign to commence operations. The site is now in pre-launch mode. The service enables businesses to establish a permanent listing for $100 which can be changed as needed. Finalee enables users to provide informative promotions for their businesses while avoiding the negativity and competitive difficulties faced on other sites.

We started Finalee because we understood that consumers want good quality information about the businesses the might patronize  not a lot of fake reviews, trolls, clutter and bogus advertising, said a spokesperson for the company. Industry research reveals that many consumers are turned off by obviously fake reviews and unpleasantness present on popular listing sites. For business owners, the dominant listing sites present a challenging environment where competitors can place fake negative reviews.

Finalee customers get a comprehensive listing for $100. The user can update the listing as often as he or she likes. Its living content, the spokesperson added. Its your business. You can say what you want about it, whenever you want.

As a promotion for the crowdfunding campaign, Finalee is offering contributors of $25 a $100 listing on Finalee.

For more information, visit www.finalee.com

Media Contact:
Diana Wallace
Company: Finalee
Phone: +1 210-979-6585
Address: San Antonio, Texas
Email: info(at)finalee.com



http://www.finalee.com



