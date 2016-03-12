New Discount Available For iPhone Selfie Stick on Amazon

New discount for very popular Selfie Stick for Iphone,Samsung and Galaxy found on Amazon announced by Wealth Success Ltd ahead of Christmas.

(firmenpresse) - Wealth Success Ltd has announced a Christmas discount of $10 discount for the very popular [Selfie Stick called StickItPro sold on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Selfie-Stick-iPhone-Android-Built/dp/B013IB65AG). The Wealth Success officials have clearly stated ÂÂThe sale will strictly last for only 5 days and all Amazon customers can make use of this opportunity to save big on StickItPro using the coupon code MCCUK49D to receive the hefty discount ÂÂ. With only 5 full days on a first-come-first-serve basis, customers can get this preferred selfie stick for iPhone, Android and Galaxy devices from Amazon ahead of the final shopping days before Christmas shipping deadlines.



The newly upgraded StickItPro now includes an improved rubber handle that has been tested to withstand the constant movement when extending out or retracting the handle .With a slight adjustment to the type of rubber used and a grooved curve throughout the new and improved version will be much more sturdy and provide the best experience taking selfies on either iPhone, Samsung or Android devices.



Cherie Marsh, StickItPro Customer, had this to say:



Very very happy If I needed to buy another one I wouldn't think twice (Simple say Cheese!!!) StickitPro is on sale now for a great price. With the low price, it's a no-brainer if youÂÂre in the market for this type of selfie stick.



About The StickItPro Selfie Stick



StickItPro has fast become a very popular product on Amazon.com and was first launched under the IpowerBuddy brand on August 6, 2015.It now has more than 150 positive reviews with 4.4 average stars out of a possible 5 star rating. The product is compatible with iPhone 6 Plus, 6, 6s, 5s, 4s and 4. It can also be used with Samsung Galaxy S5 ,S4, S3, Note 4, 3, HTC One M8, Nexus, LG G3, Android 4.2 and above, and others. The product is sold by StickItPro and fulfilled by Amazon.com.



Those interested in purchasing can go directly to the Amazon product listing here https://www.amazon.com/Selfie-Stick-iPhone-Android-Built/dp/B013IB65AG





Current customers interested in learning more about iPowerBuddy products can do so directly at LeadBuddy Duo https://www.amazon.com/Lightning-Cable-iPhone-Charger-Braided/dp/B01CPSNXY4/



LeadBuddy also has two other popular lightning cables called Elite and Pro found here:



https://www.amazon.com/LeadBuddy-Lightening-Certified-iPhone-Supports/dp/B01CRDTL20



https://www.amazon.com/Lightning-Cable-iPhone-Charger-Braided/dp/B01CPSNXY4





More information:

http://www.ipowerbuddy.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Wealth Success Ltd

http://www.ipowerbuddy.com/

PressRelease by

Wealth Success Ltd

Requests:

(631) 351-1548

Date: 12/03/2016 - 10:02

Language: English

News-ID 510659

Character count: 2746

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wealth Success Ltd

Ansprechpartner: Jake Durran

Stadt: Huntington NY

Telefon: (631) 351-1548



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 02/12/2016



Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease