New Discount Available For iPhone Selfie Stick on Amazon

New discount for very popular Selfie Stick for Iphone,Samsung and Galaxy found on Amazon announced by Wealth Success Ltd ahead of Christmas.
(firmenpresse) - Wealth Success Ltd has announced a Christmas discount of $10 discount for the very popular [Selfie Stick called StickItPro sold on Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/Selfie-Stick-iPhone-Android-Built/dp/B013IB65AG). The Wealth Success officials have clearly stated ÂÂThe sale will strictly last for only 5 days and all Amazon customers can make use of this opportunity to save big on StickItPro using the coupon code MCCUK49D to receive the hefty discount ÂÂ. With only 5 full days on a first-come-first-serve basis, customers can get this preferred selfie stick for iPhone, Android and Galaxy devices from Amazon ahead of the final shopping days before Christmas shipping deadlines.
The newly upgraded StickItPro now includes an improved rubber handle that has been tested to withstand the constant movement when extending out or retracting the handle .With a slight adjustment to the type of rubber used and a grooved curve throughout the new and improved version will be much more sturdy and provide the best experience taking selfies on either iPhone, Samsung or Android devices.
Cherie Marsh, StickItPro Customer, had this to say:
Very very happy If I needed to buy another one I wouldn't think twice (Simple say Cheese!!!) StickitPro is on sale now for a great price. With the low price, it's a no-brainer if youÂÂre in the market for this type of selfie stick.
About The StickItPro Selfie Stick
StickItPro has fast become a very popular product on Amazon.com and was first launched under the IpowerBuddy brand on August 6, 2015.It now has more than 150 positive reviews with 4.4 average stars out of a possible 5 star rating. The product is compatible with iPhone 6 Plus, 6, 6s, 5s, 4s and 4. It can also be used with Samsung Galaxy S5 ,S4, S3, Note 4, 3, HTC One M8, Nexus, LG G3, Android 4.2 and above, and others. The product is sold by StickItPro and fulfilled by Amazon.com.
Those interested in purchasing can go directly to the Amazon product listing here https://www.amazon.com/Selfie-Stick-iPhone-Android-Built/dp/B013IB65AG
Current customers interested in learning more about iPowerBuddy products can do so directly at LeadBuddy Duo https://www.amazon.com/Lightning-Cable-iPhone-Charger-Braided/dp/B01CPSNXY4/
LeadBuddy also has two other popular lightning cables called Elite and Pro found here:
https://www.amazon.com/LeadBuddy-Lightening-Certified-iPhone-Supports/dp/B01CRDTL20
https://www.amazon.com/Lightning-Cable-iPhone-Charger-Braided/dp/B01CPSNXY4
More information:
http://www.ipowerbuddy.com/
Wealth Success Ltd
http://www.ipowerbuddy.com/
(631) 351-1548
Date: 12/03/2016 - 10:02
Language: English
News-ID 510659
Character count: 2746
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Wealth Success Ltd
Ansprechpartner: Jake Durran
Stadt: Huntington NY
Telefon: (631) 351-1548
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 02/12/2016
Number of hits: 83
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.627
|Registriert Heute:
|21
|Registriert Gestern:
|35
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|174
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.