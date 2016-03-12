Airwheel S5 2 Wheel Smart Electric Scooter Lends a Hand for People to Explore In Nature

Since the advent of Airwheel electric self-balancing scooter, it has been a multi oriented products.

(firmenpresse) - Some people use Airwheel as daily commuting, a tour transport, playing stunts and riding outdoors. This is a healthy and environmentally friendly new era travel tool, which is loved gradually by people from all occupations, as it lets the rider release their pressure, exercise and express their positive attitude of life. Airwheel S5 self-balancing electric scooter may help you find another usage. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/794052393537155073



Airwheel S5 installs advanced technology and upgraded CPU, which features stronger braking ability and faster acceleration. S5 2-wheeled electric scooter is equipped with an innovative engineering, with the aim to ensure a smooth seamless link between electricity and motor power. In nature, we will encounter terrible road conditions. No matter on flat road, or rough roads, S5 can pass freely owing to the 16 inch wheels with wider and special design of tire tread pattern. These entire make S5 electric standing scooter has better traffic ability.



The design of Airwheel S5 has been taken this into consideration, with the design of Ip56 professional waterproof and sealing circuit to make it waterproof and dustproof that realize the dream of going out in rain. The operation rod of Airwheel S5 standing up electric scooter is foldable. When it is put into trunk, there is no need to separate the base and pole. The pole is fixed by rotary knob so that folding and assembling is easy.



Airwheel S5 intelligent electric scooter can work independently by virtue of the design of double chips and double battery protection board which refers to that they can make your Airwheel S5 slow down gradually, to ensure safety in case that a piece of panel is out of work. As a pioneer in the field of intelligent vehicles, Airwheel continues to meet the variety of needs by specific segmentation and positioning the product characteristics. Airwheel S5 electric mobility scooter is one of the results, which lends a hand for people to explore in nature.





