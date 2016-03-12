Airwheel S8 2 wheels Smart Electric Scooter Appeals People to Go Outside

Airwheel electric scooters have now been incorporated into our lives.

(firmenpresse) - A suitable transport to go to the countryside to enjoy themselves in the nature needs to be excellent in performance. Whats more, that transport should also be small and portable enough to put in the trunk conveniently. Finally, they need the transport to be energy saving. The leading brand of electric scooter- Airwheel has launched its latest product Airwheel S8 self-balancing electric scooter, which can perfectly satisfy their needs. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/800962701119717376



Sitting before the computer for all day long is bad for the health. Lets go out and have some fun in the outdoor area. Airwheel, leading brand of electric scooter has launched its latest product Airwheel S8. S8 opens a new era of electric self-balancing scooter and appeals people to go outside. Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter appeals people to go outside and makes your outdoor time more relax and comfortable.



Airwheel S8 is equipped with saddle. The leather saddle made of premium materials is pressure-resistant and breathable, giving you an excellent riding experience. This design allows riders to ride it in standing posture as well as sitting posture. It saves many energies and a lot labor of riders, which allows riders to go for a longer distance and see more beautiful sceneries. Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter is suitable for riding in outdoors because it is equipped with anti-shock decompression tires, made of natural rubber with concave-convex texture on it. Even riders ride it in bumpy roads; they can still feel stable and safe.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Whats more, the saddle is made of ventilate materials. Therefore, it is very comfortable to sit on it. Also, the height of the saddle is adjustable. Riders can adjust Airwheel S8 mini self-balancing scooter according to their statures. All these designs give riders a better riding experience. The imported Li-ion batteries featuring zero-emission, ensure you have a safe journey.





With the outstanding performance, Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter will become riders loyal company in the travel.



