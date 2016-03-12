New Concept of Airwheel R5 Smart Electric Moped and Z5 Scooter

Airwheel R5 electric moped bike and Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter belong to different genres and they are immeasurably distinguished in appearance.

(firmenpresse) - In the intelligent electric scooter industry, there are too many different brands and styles. Nevertheless, many people still take a wait-and-see attitude towards the electric scooters. What hinders them from making decisions is the range of the new types of vehicles. For many people, they want more than a five-mile commuting vehicle. Most young people live not close to their companies. Common electric scooters cant meet their specific needs. If some people are not satisfied with the traditional short-distance commuting vehicles, like the intelligent unicycles, they might as well have a try of the intelligent e bike R5 and intelligent electric scooter Z5. Both the two types of vehicles have made long-distance commuting possible. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802408879875178496



Airwheel released Z5 powered scooter to emphasize the long-distance running functions of eclectic scooters. Z5 focuses on improving the battery design to ensure longer running distance. Z5 is ingeniously applied with an up-equipped battery. Firstly, the battery is replaceable. As long as riders have enough backup batteries, they could ride for infinite journeys. Secondly, the USB port allows riders to charge their electronics. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802408646063702017



Airwheel R5 is the first product in the companys history by combining three ride mode with one vehicle. The launching of R5 electric moped bike has drastically overcome the shortcoming of running distance. R5 innovatively adopts a saddle. The sitting-posture of riding method eases the fatigue of long-distance riding. The riding journey will be more comfortable and pleasing. R5 folding e bike gets adapted to all kinds of weather conditions running outdoors due to the up-equipped battery design.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Both of them are equipped with mobile App. Is it cool for you to control your Airwheel with your phone which looks just like the super hero movie in which the hero control his car with hi-tech watch or some kind of remote. It just looks cool for this function. The designing concept of the two vehicles consistently bears out Airwheels determination to enable intelligent electric scooters and smart e bikes to meet the needs of long-distance running and truly become popular vehicles.





