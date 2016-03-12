Chocolate Milk Article Reveals Surprising Facts For Health Gurus

The article includes several interesting pieces of information, one in particular is chocolate milk is misrepresented as an unhealthy drink. This should be of particular interest to health gurus because chocolate milk's bad reputation is wrong.



One of the most important piece of information the article tries to convey and communicate is that chocolate milk has numerous health benifits. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:



'Chocolate milk is full of protein which is good if you are busy bee. It is a nitrogenous carbohydrate so it helps you build and preserve muscle. Chocolate milk has anti inflammatory properties which is protection against a host of bodily ills. It has a higher level of sodium than water which makes it better at hydrating and also a better recovery drink. Finally, Chocolate milk is high in antioxidants and may prevent heart disease.'



In discussing the article's creation, Jenny Bite, Spokesperson at IdealBite said:



"This article is entertaining and informative."



Regular readers of IdealBite will notice the article takes a familiar tone, which has been described as 'light-hearted with a sprinkling of seriousness'.



IdealBite now welcomes comments and questions from readers, in relation to the article, as they are intent on teaching the public about other misrepresented foods. The reason is simply because informing the public on new information is important.



Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact IdealBite via their website at http://idealbite.com/





The complete article is available to view in full at http://idealbite.com/5-reasons-chocolate-milk-isnt-just-sweet-treat/.

