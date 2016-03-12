Airwheel Sticks to Portability with New Smart folding e bikes

In this autumn, Airwheel launches another innovative product named R5 electric moped bike to further expand its business in the intelligent electric scooter industry.

(firmenpresse) - In Oct. Airwheel launches another innovative product named R5 to further expand its business in the intelligent electric scooter industry. Airwheel E6, E3 and R5 folding e bikes are Airwheels offerings for this year. All of the three products are priced reasonably as such high-tech commuting vehicles. Once again, Airwheel technology sticks to its portability strategy for all the new products to stir the market.



They have offered accessible choices for daily commuters or intelligent scooter enthusiasts. All the three smart e bikes could serve as efficient alternatives to public transport means. The most noticeable and common feature for these new products is the customized app which connects with the vehicles. The app could show users the dump energy, running mileage and other basic information of the vehicles. With the app, users could locate and lock their vehicle on their smart phones. The app has helped to enhance the functionality of the vehicles. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/801701037555888129



The goal of Airwheel is to make good-quality devices that are affordable for average buyers. Airwheel has quickened the pace of new product launches in this year. The summer release of E6, E3 are not too far away from the autumn release. Integrated with brand-new designing concept, Airwheel E6, E3 and R5 install foldable frame, especially the E3, a kind of electric folding bike with the folding size 400*353*472mm. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802048954233851904



E6 is the first e bike with the built-out modular battery design with USB port empowers E6 to play a versatile role. Dual damping system lets E6 adapt to various road conditions. Plus, the saddle of E6 is in left-right design to gain balanced force and good ventilation. All of these have laid a solid foundation. Airwheel R5 electric moped bike is known for its three ride modes that gives more choices for riders.



The three types of vehicles can be rated as the third-generation of products in the Airwheels history, and they are likely to receive more market attention with their advanced technological essence. With the continuous launching of products this year, Airwheel foresees a bright future.



