Airwheel S8 Smart mini Saddle Equipped Scooter - An Attractive Safe And Intelligent Device

As more brands and intelligent vehicles emerge, who can stay the course? Which one of all those intelligent products appeals to the general public?

(firmenpresse) - The year 2016 has witnessed a dramatic development of electric self-balancing scooters that are rattling the transportation market. But products with similar looks and functions have entangled the market into a homogenous situation. What do consumers actually need? Airwheel electric mobility scooter persists in the road of creating the most suitable vehicles for different people and serve the public.



All its products enjoy good reputation of possessing safety performance and good quality. After the success of the products applied with the first generation of technology, Airwheel launched new products integrating the second generation of technology. Take Airwheel S8 as example. A safe, attractive and intelligent product is like Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter. People are often visually inclined. They prefer gadgets with cool and good looking. Airwheel S8 has a pure white figure dotted with elegant blue and black colors. The match of the colors will present the coolest style for riders. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/800962701119717376



When others are desperate walking, riding Airwheel S8 and passing them by in the most gentle and comfortable manner will make them jealous. Appearance may give people the first impression. But the comfort level may determine its popularity. S8 two wheel electric walkcar has revolutionized the controlling ways and allowed riders to change between standing and sitting posture of riding. The comfort degree is highly elevated. Besides, the multi-pose operating way has lowered the learning difficulties.



For beginners, they are not skillful at riding and unable to keep balance all the time. Airwheel took this into consideration and enhanced the safety performance of S8. The base of S8 saddle-equipped scooter has been lowered. Thus the center of gravity has been lowered. In case of emergency, riders can touch the ground with their feet to keep balance. There is an adjustable cushion design to fit for people with different heights.





Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter integrating good quality, good appearance, practical functions and safe performance has gained much market acceptance.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/03/2016 - 13:46

Language: English

News-ID 510666

Character count: 2710

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease