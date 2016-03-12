Simply Fit Board(R) Update -- Success after ABC's "Shark Tank"

ABC's "Shark Tank" features an update on the Simply Fit Board(R) Exercise Board, acknowledging the product's success since its debut on the show

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/03/16 -- Exercise Board returns to the ABC's "Shark Tank" screen, where the show acknowledges the product's great success since it initially debuted on the program.

The Simply Fit Board was presented to the investors in November of 2015 by mother and daughter duo, Linda Clark and Gloria Hoffman. The product was a hit, with multiple investors expressing interest; ultimately, Clark and Hoffman partnered with Lori Greiner, also known as the "Warm-Blooded Shark" and the "Queen of QVC."

" was a phenomenal opportunity for the Simply Fit Board," said Linda Clark, Simply Fit Board® Inventor. "Partnering with Lori has been a privilege -- she's collaborated with the Simply Fit team over the past year and has successfully grown our business. Seeing our success revisited on 'Shark Tank' was surreal!"

In the year since Simply Fit Board debuted on "Shark Tank," the company has expanded its operations in marketing, production, and customer service. Greiner devised a plan to blitz the market, which included spearheading a national TV commercial campaign, currently number one. This strategy has driven the Simply Fit Board's success to soaring heights. The Simply Fit Board is also achieving great success on QVC and is now available at major retailers including Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and many more.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that the Simply Fit Board has grown in popularity since its premiere on 'Shark Tank,'" said Clark. "The entire reason why the Simply Fit Board was created was to make exercising fun and convenient -- that we can promote fun around the United States is a dream come true. I'm looking forward to the next phase of our Simply Fit journey!"

Developed by a mother-daughter team, the Simply Fit Board® is a uniquely designed that makes it easy to get in an efficient workout almost anywhere. Simply place the board on a smooth, firm surface and stand on the board to engage core, legs, and back while doing basic twists, weight training, knocking out squats and planks, and more. The Simply Fit Board® comes in four vibrant colors: blue, magenta, orange, and green.

