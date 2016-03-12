Some Tips For Riding Airwheel S8 mini Saddle Equipped Scooter

Earlier in 2016, Airwheel released a new productS8 saddle-equipped scooter. There is no arguing that S8 is a ground-breaking model. As for this a brand new device, it is worth our in-depth study.

(firmenpresse) - There is no arguing that S8 is a ground-breaking model. As for this a brand new device, it is worth our in-depth study. Everybody deserves a better and happier life, so release the inner soul and have a free ride with an Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter.



Airwheel S8 self-balancing electric scooter adopts aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm, and gyroscope system to maintain balance by leaning forward and backward. Riders can control the vehicle to go forward, accelerate, decelerate, and brake, etc. by leaning forward or backward. For initial use, please open phone Bluetooth to connect the Airwheel App to check current electricity and to realize App fault self-diagnosis.



Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter supports dual ride mode and it is much easier to learn it in sitting posture: One foot steps on the board and a click sound will be heard to start the built-in self-balancing system. Sit on the saddle and keep body straight. To turn, you need to turn the saddle. Then, you can practice in standing posture. To turn, you need to grip the saddle with knees to turn. In the process of riding, riders should be careful. It is necessary to learn and abide by local laws and regulations when riding Airwheel. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/800962701119717376



At the same time, it is needed to respect pedestrians and avoid startling pedestrians, especially children. When approaching from behind, announce and slow down to walking speed when passing. Keep a safe distance from other Airwheel S8 sitting-posture 2-wheeled electric scooter riders and always avert from obstacles. Unless there is ample space for other pedestrians, please do not ride side by side with fellow Airwheel players. It is wiser to avoid riding in poor light unless necessary, and make sure in a scenario one rides at slow, safe speed with care and geared with mounted driving lights if possible. In riding, one had better relax his body when riding, bend his knees and elbows slightly and look straight forward.





Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Being green and eco-friendly, Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter can be stowed in car, facilitating a low-carbon travel style.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/03/2016 - 14:23

Language: English

News-ID 510669

Character count: 2753

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Erfolgsprojekt

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease