Airwheel E3 Brand new Revolution of smart backpack Electric Bike

Many riders may feel tired of traditional means of public transport, angered by the endless traffic jam and are looking forward to traveling around freely with limited time.

(firmenpresse) - Endless crowds on the road and annoying noise accompany the way to work everyday. Some people are distracted by those situations and are looking forward to a new means of transport to return them comfort, smooth travel and fresh air. The solution is Airwheel E3 backpack e bike, which promotes the revolution of its industry.



Airwheel E3 selects the rubber saddle, in left-right design with balanced force and good ventilation, so that riders can enjoy a more comfortable riding experience. Since long-time standing makes people feel tired, the saddle of Airwheel E3 electric folding bike matches the man-machine relationship. Riders can sit on the saddle to get fully relaxed, which is comfortable to sit on. For female riders, it is easier to step on the ground, which increases safety. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802048954233851904



Besides, the folding frame can save the space to park, which only accounts for small space. The folding size is400*353*472mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 folding e bike can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. Whats more, Airwheel E3 is coupled with car-level Li-ion battery set, light and delicate, ingenious combination of utility and beauty. The replaceable battery design enables E3 electric folding bike to be charged through two ways: either by direct charger by inserting the power source to the charger, or removing the battery to charge.



Another important revolution is the use of cell phone application. The former models of self-balancing electric scooters are operated by the gesture and pose of riders. The new Airwheel E3 can be connected by cell phone App. Through the App, Airwheel E3 smart e bike can be started and stopped. Besides, the App can also monitor it to limit its speed and locate itself by GPS.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel E3 intelligent e bike is the masterpiece of creativeness since it is the biggest innovation among electric bike industry. Ride E3 and enjoy the comfort and convenience brought by high technology. How grateful the traveling experience it is.





Date: 12/03/2016 - 14:59

