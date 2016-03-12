       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
To See the Beautiful World with Airwheel Z5 Intelligent Folding Electric Scooter

During travelling, a comfortable and reliable transport is very important. It decides peoples safety and mood.

(firmenpresse) - There are so many beautiful sceneries and interesting things waiting for people to appreciate and experience: the cherry blossom in Japan, the huge pyramid in Egypt, the colorful sea-fishes in Maldives and so on. One wont know how beautiful the world is until he walks out to see. Therefore, people should seize the precious time to widen their horizon. Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter will be the best trip companion. Being safe, intelligent and comfortable, Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter is the best travel companion for travelers. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802408879875178496

Rider can enjoy a comfortable riding experience with Airwheel Z5. It adopts the front standing riding posture, which is accord with human engineering. While riding Z5 foldable electric scooter, riders will never feel tired like riding other electric scooters. Airwheel Z5 advocates portability and convenience. 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 enables anyone to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the trunk of a car.

Whats more, the control bar is adjustable. Riders can adjust the height of their bar according to their own stature. Besides, the pedal is dull polished, which is safer and more comfortable. Travelling with Airwheel Z5 foldable powered scooter , riders can enjoy a more comfortable riding experience and save more energy to appreciate the beautiful views.

Of course, safety is always the most important thing during the trip. When travelling with electric scooter, many people worry that the range is not long enough to cover their trip. However, with Airwheel Z5, people dont have to worry this problem. Because the battery pack of Z5 is changeable. No matter how far riders want to go, Z5 standing up electric scooter can successfully bring them to the destination. The built-in USB port transforms the battery into a portable power source, compatible with many smart devices.

Travelling with Airwheel Z5 electric standing scooter, enjoy a comfortable and a safe trip and get closer with the nature. The beauty of the world needs to be felt personally, not in the photos.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



http://www.airwheel.net



airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



published by: AndrewBrown
Date: 12/03/2016 - 15:39
Language: English
News-ID 510674
Character count: 2652
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

