Adelaide Solar Panel Installation & Roof Restoration Site Launched

First Choice Home Improvements, based in Adelaide, have launched a new website specialising in solar panels and roof restoration. They also offer other home improvement services including patios, verandahs and carports.

(firmenpresse) - Adelaide based First Choice Home Improvements have launched a new website. They offer solar panels and other home improvement products such as carports, verandahs and patios. They also carry out roofing and roofing restoration.



First Choice Home Improvements have been in the business for 25 years and offer a range of home improvement services. These include verandahs, carports, patios, solar panels and roofing. They carry out both commercial and domestic work when it comes to roofing and solar panel installation. In fact one of the best times to consider solar panels is when having roof restoration work done.



Solar panels are becoming more and more popular in the increasingly environment aware world of today and are also popular because of the savings that can be made on energy bills. Solar panels work by collecting energy from the sun and converting it into electricity, meaning customers can generate their own power and reduce their energy consumption from the grid. Government rebates are also available to help pay for the initial cost of installation.



First Choice Home Improvements offer four different packages of solar panels in their range and their experts use their knowledge and experience to match customers to the correct system for them. The packages begin with the Bronze, which is an economical option for the budget conscious. Next is the Silver package, their most popular option, and is followed by the Gold package, which is the same as the Silver but with a different micro inverter system. The final package is the Platinum, which combines top performing panels with an inverter and batteries.



The site explains that they built their business on roofing and re-roofing and have been experts since 1990. No matter what style or period of house, their experts have the correct knowledge to offer the right advice that's appropriate to a customers home. Along with new roofs they also carry out roof restoration and offer a tile strip service and free advice on design, colour, profile, function and form.





