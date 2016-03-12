Sunshine Equipment Solution Has Put Forward Their New 2 Post Lift

Orlando, Florida (Dec 03, 2016) - Sunshine Equipment Solution which is a well-known automobile equipment manufacturer in Orlando has recently brought out their two post lift. However, these two post lifts are available in large range of different size, price, capacity and attributes. They are the authorized installed of Rotary lift in Orlando, and they do their job with efficiency. Sunshine Equipment has launched this two post for automobiles in nine type, and they are Rotary SPOA10 with two symmetrical, SPO10, SPO15, SPO18, TL07, RTP10 and RTP12.



Every Rotary two post lift works perfectly in for lifting up cars and rotating them according to the convenience of the mechanic. Rotary SPOA10 and SP010 two post lift have many attributes which include flip up arms, surface mount structure, frame contact lift; factory rotated columns, electric hydraulic operation, all arms, overhead equalization system, etc. They also have Rotary SPO15 in this line up which features frame contact lift, overhead adjustment of 15ft, 15 ft. 6 inch, 16 ft. and 16 ft. 6 inches, stack adapter; air operated single point release locking latches, etc.



Sunshine also many other powerful two post lift that has a huge capacity of lifting vehicles which measures around 18,000 lbs. This capacity is the trademark of Rotary SPO18 and TLO7 that is integrated with frame contact lift, accommodation up to four vehicles, overhead adjustment ranging from 15 ft to 16 ft. 6 inches; air operated single point release locking latches, rise length 2273 mm, etc. Rotary RTP10 and TRO12 have all the attributes of other two post lift but one phase 220v operation, varied range of adapter; combinational column design makes the difference.



