Rotary SL210FA and SL212 in Ground Rotary Lift Made Its Debut in Orlando Market

Orlando, Florida (Dec 03, 2016 ) - Sunshine Equipment Solution paved the way for Rotary SL210FA and SL212 in the Orlando market, and this launch will solve a lot of issues related to servicing of the vehicle. In ground, lift is a conventional lift system that is common in every vehicular service station but SL210FA and SL212 is different from them as it padded with many modern features. These lifts have some uniqueness in their structure making it different from other ground lifts that are mostly associated with a normal lever for raising up and down.



In Orlando in Ground lift from Rotary is a new kind of thing for the vehicle service station and it will definitely ease out the work of service men. This lifts can be easily operated in any service even if the area of the service station is small as it doesn't take up much amount of space. Despite its small structure, the load capacity ranges from 10,000 to 12,000 which sufficient for servicing normal sedans vehicles and service vans. Both these In Ground lift has a smart Lift feature where SL210 FA has TrioTM superstructure and flip-up adapters integrated with it while SL212 has two plungers.



The rising length of both In Ground lift from Rotary is almost same which is 81" and it is a good sign for new buyers. SL210 FA is a fully contained and side by side system that has electric hydraulic, 8 1/2" plunger, drive-thru capability, air actuates, multi-position lock and single phase power source of 208 to 230 volt. SL212 is almost similar to SL210 FA, but it has some additional features truck adapters and height extension system.



Sunshine equipment solution is a reputed Rotary post lift dealer and installer in Florida, and they sell the varied type of lifts. They are mostly available in Orlando areas, and anyone can leave their query on the website of Sunshine.



Sunshine Equipment Solution

Toll Free: 800.868.5139

Orlando Area: 407.295.8113



http://buyrotarylifts.com/rotary-lifts/inground-rotary-lifts/



