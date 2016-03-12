       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Sunshine Equipment Solution Has Brought Y Lifts for the Ease of Expensive Car Servicing

ID: 510683
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Orlando, Florida (Dec 03, 2016)  Sunshine Equipment Solutions has recently showcased brand new Y lifts from Rotary on the website. Orlando is a big city that is filled a lot of modern cars with an expensive price tag, however, there a shortage of service centers with top notch service equipment. This is an effort from the organization to fill the void as it helps in lifting large SUVs and expensive without any damage. This car can be easily lifted, and service men can easily check every point of the car without any hassle.

Y lifts from Rotary are available in Sunshine Equipment Solution's website only in single variety namely Y12 Rotary Y Lift. This Y lift acts a proper solution for a full proof car solution where the service can easily reach small portion which is not possible with old lift system. The best part of this lift system is that it has an oversized slip plate that can easily fit four wheels of any kind of car although the wheelbase measurement should stay between 71 1/2" to 158". This lift has a maximum capacity of 12,000 lbs which is sufficient for both sedans and SUVs, however, the only negative side it is not available in three phase.

Rotary Y12 lifts can rise to 68" and the Y space area allows workers to work faster and they can be easily operated in up and down position without taking much space. It also has an adjustable radius gauge and ramp chocks which accelerate the servicing work speed thus helping the service station to cater more customers. Additional perks of this Rotary lift is that it has an integrated portable work step, filter, lubricator and turn plate filler kit.

About Sunshine Equipment Solution
Sunshine equipment solution is a reputed Rotary post lift dealer and installer in Florida, and they sell the varied type of lifts. They are mostly available in Orlando areas, and anyone can leave their query on the website of Sunshine.

For more information, please visit http://buyrotarylifts.com/rotary-lifts/y-lifts-rotary-lifts/



Contact:
Sunshine Equipment Solution
Toll Free: 800.868.5139
Orlando Area: 407.295.8113

###



More information:
http://buyrotarylifts.com/rotary-lifts/y-lifts-rotary-lifts/



Keywords (optional):

sunshine-equipment-solutions, rotary-y-lift,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/03/2016 - 18:13
Language: English
News-ID 510683
Character count: 2239
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sunshine Equipment Solution
Stadt: Orlando
Telefon: 800.868.5139

Meldungsart: Personalie
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 57

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.639
Registriert Heute: 33
Registriert Gestern: 35
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 165


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z