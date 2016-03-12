Novartis SEG101 (crizanlizumab, formerly SelG1) significantly reduces frequency of sickle cell pain crises in Phase II study

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Novartis International AG /

Novartis SEG101 (crizanlizumab, formerly SelG1) significantly reduces frequency

of sickle cell pain crises in Phase II study

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* SEG101 reduced annual rate of sickle cell-related pain crises (SCPC) by

45.3% compared to placebo in patients with or without hydroxyurea therapy



* SEG101 is a potential new disease-modifying, preventive treatment option for

patients with SCPC; first in nearly 20 years



* Data being highlighted in ASH 2016 media briefing, presented at Plenary

Scientific Session and published simultaneously in The New England Journal

of Medicine



Basel, December 3, 2016 - Results from the Phase II SUSTAIN study show that

SEG101 (crizanlizumab, formerly SelG1), an anti-P-selectin antibody, reduced the

median annual rate of sickle cell-related pain crises (SCPC) by 45.3% compared

to placebo (1.63 vs 2.98, p=0.010) in patients with or without hydroxyurea

therapy[1]. Novartis today announced that the data are being featured in the

official press briefing at the 58(th) American Society of Hematology (ASH)

Annual Meeting and presented during the Plenary Scientific Session tomorrow

(Abstract #1, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. PST). The results also are being published

simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine.



"Acute painful episodes, commonly referred to as vaso-occlusive crises, are a

substantial cause of morbidity in sickle cell disease with limited treatment

options," said Kenneth I. Ataga, M.D., Division of Hematology/Oncology,

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. "These findings show that

crizanlizumab significantly reduces the frequency of painful crises and

represents a potentially novel disease-modifying therapeutic option."





In the SUSTAIN study, patients were assigned to high-dose (5.0 mg/kg), low-dose

(2.5 mg/kg) and placebo arms. The study met its primary endpoint, reduction of

the annual rate of SCPC in the high-dose arm by 45.3% vs. placebo (medians of

1.63 vs. 2.98, p=0.010). In the low- dose arm, the annual rate of SCPC was

reduced by 32.6% vs. placebo (medians of 2.01 vs. 3.0, p = 0.180). For patients

in the high dose arm, time to first SCPC vs. placebo was 2.9 times longer

(medians of 4.07 vs. 1.38 months, p = 0.001) and time to second SCPC was 2.0

times longer than placebo (medians of 10.32 vs. 5.09 months, p = 0.022)[1].



"Patients have long been in need of a new therapy for treatment of SCPC, the

most common and debilitating complication of sickle cell disease," said Bruno

Strigini, CEO of Novartis Oncology. "We are pleased that data from the SUSTAIN

study show SEG101 may have the potential to become the first new option for

patients dealing with SCPC since hydroxyurea was approved for use in sickle cell

anemia about 20 years ago[2]."



Despite its availability, hydroxyurea often is not utilized primarily due to

concerns about patient compliance and potential adverse events[3],[4].



About the SUSTAIN trial

The SUSTAIN trial was a multicenter, multinational, randomized, placebo-

controlled, double-blind, 12-month study to assess safety and efficacy of the

anti-P-selectin antibody SEG101 with or without hydroxyurea therapy in sickle

cell disease patients with sickle cell-related pain crises. Patients included in

the study had a history of 2 to 10 pain crises in the previous 12 months.

Patients receiving hydroxyurea or erythropoietin were included if prescribed for

the preceding 6 months and dose was stable for at least 3 months. The trial

randomized 198 patients age 16 to 65 to receive high dose SEG101, low dose

SEG101 or placebo[1].



Adverse events that occurred in 5% or more of patients in an active dose group

and were elevated over placebo by at least 2-fold were arthralgia, pruritus,

vomiting, chest pain, diarrhea, road traffic accident, fatigue, myalgia,

musculoskeletal chest pain, abdominal pain, influenza and oropharyngeal pain.

There were no apparent increases in infections with SeG101 treatment. Five

deaths occurred during the study, 2 at 5.0 mg/kg, 1 at 2.5 mg/kg and 2 in

placebo; no deaths were deemed related to the study drug[1].



About SEG101 (crizanlizumab)

SEG101 (crizanlizumab, formerly SelG1) is a humanized anti-P-selectin monoclonal

antibody that binds a molecule called P-selectin on the surface of endothelial

cells and platelets in the blood vessels, causing a blockade of P-

selectin[1],[5]. P-selectin drives the vaso-occlusive process[1],[6]. Vaso-

occlusive crises, also known as SCPC, occur episodically when sickle-shaped red

blood cells block blood flow through blood vessels[7]. The therapeutic blockade

of P-selectin can prevent painful vaso-occlusion in small blood vessels and

maintain blood flow[1],[7].



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "potential," "potentially," "may," or similar terms, or by

express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals for

SEG101, or regarding potential future revenues from SEG101. You should not place

undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on

the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and

are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one

or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set

forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that SEG101

will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time.

Nor can there be any guarantee that SEG101 will be commercially successful in

the future. In particular, management's expectations regarding SEG101 could be

affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis

of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; general economic and industry conditions;

competition in general; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected manufacturing, safety or quality

issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not

undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at

http://twitter.com/novartiscancer

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



References



[1] Ataga KI, et al. SUSTAIN: A Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled,

Double-Blind, 12-Month Study to Assess Safety and Efficacy of SelG1 with or

without Hydroxyurea Therapy in Sickle Cell Disease Patients with Sickle Cell-

Related Pain Crises. Abstract #1. 2016 58(th) American Society of Hematology

(ASH) Annual Meeting, San Diego, California.

[2] Segal JB, Strouse JJ, et al. Evidence Reports/Technology Assessments, No.

165. Rockville, MD: Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (US); 2008 Feb.

[3] Zumberg MS, Reddy S, et al. Hydroxyurea therapy for sickle cell disease in

community-based practices: a survey of Florida and North Carolina

hematologists/oncologists. Am J Hematol. 2005 Jun;79(2):107-113.

[4] Miller ST, Kim HY, et al. for Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Research Network

(SCDCRN). Inpatient management of sickle cell pain: A 'snapshot' of current

practice. Am J Hematol. 2012 Mar;87(3):333-336.

[5] Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Data on file. 2016.

[6] Manwani D. Frenette PS. Vaso-occlusion in sickle cell disease:

pathophysiology and novel targeted therapies. Blood. 2013; 122(24):3892-3898.

[7] Quinn CT. Anti-adhesive therapy for sickle cell disease. The Hematologist.

2014; 11(6):15.



# # #



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Jeannie Neufeld

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862 778 2104 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 201 650 2728 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com jeannie.neufeld(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2061601/773231.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.novartis.com



PressRelease by

Novartis International AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/03/2016 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 510686

Character count: 11603

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Novartis International AG

Stadt: Basel





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease