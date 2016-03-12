(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* SEG101 reduced annual rate of sickle cell-related pain crises (SCPC) by
45.3% compared to placebo in patients with or without hydroxyurea therapy
* SEG101 is a potential new disease-modifying, preventive treatment option for
patients with SCPC; first in nearly 20 years
* Data being highlighted in ASH 2016 media briefing, presented at Plenary
Scientific Session and published simultaneously in The New England Journal
of Medicine
Basel, December 3, 2016 - Results from the Phase II SUSTAIN study show that
SEG101 (crizanlizumab, formerly SelG1), an anti-P-selectin antibody, reduced the
median annual rate of sickle cell-related pain crises (SCPC) by 45.3% compared
to placebo (1.63 vs 2.98, p=0.010) in patients with or without hydroxyurea
therapy[1]. Novartis today announced that the data are being featured in the
official press briefing at the 58(th) American Society of Hematology (ASH)
Annual Meeting and presented during the Plenary Scientific Session tomorrow
(Abstract #1, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. PST). The results also are being published
simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine.
"Acute painful episodes, commonly referred to as vaso-occlusive crises, are a
substantial cause of morbidity in sickle cell disease with limited treatment
options," said Kenneth I. Ataga, M.D., Division of Hematology/Oncology,
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. "These findings show that
crizanlizumab significantly reduces the frequency of painful crises and
represents a potentially novel disease-modifying therapeutic option."
In the SUSTAIN study, patients were assigned to high-dose (5.0 mg/kg), low-dose
(2.5 mg/kg) and placebo arms. The study met its primary endpoint, reduction of
the annual rate of SCPC in the high-dose arm by 45.3% vs. placebo (medians of
1.63 vs. 2.98, p=0.010). In the low- dose arm, the annual rate of SCPC was
reduced by 32.6% vs. placebo (medians of 2.01 vs. 3.0, p = 0.180). For patients
in the high dose arm, time to first SCPC vs. placebo was 2.9 times longer
(medians of 4.07 vs. 1.38 months, p = 0.001) and time to second SCPC was 2.0
times longer than placebo (medians of 10.32 vs. 5.09 months, p = 0.022)[1].
"Patients have long been in need of a new therapy for treatment of SCPC, the
most common and debilitating complication of sickle cell disease," said Bruno
Strigini, CEO of Novartis Oncology. "We are pleased that data from the SUSTAIN
study show SEG101 may have the potential to become the first new option for
patients dealing with SCPC since hydroxyurea was approved for use in sickle cell
anemia about 20 years ago[2]."
Despite its availability, hydroxyurea often is not utilized primarily due to
concerns about patient compliance and potential adverse events[3],[4].
About the SUSTAIN trial
The SUSTAIN trial was a multicenter, multinational, randomized, placebo-
controlled, double-blind, 12-month study to assess safety and efficacy of the
anti-P-selectin antibody SEG101 with or without hydroxyurea therapy in sickle
cell disease patients with sickle cell-related pain crises. Patients included in
the study had a history of 2 to 10 pain crises in the previous 12 months.
Patients receiving hydroxyurea or erythropoietin were included if prescribed for
the preceding 6 months and dose was stable for at least 3 months. The trial
randomized 198 patients age 16 to 65 to receive high dose SEG101, low dose
SEG101 or placebo[1].
Adverse events that occurred in 5% or more of patients in an active dose group
and were elevated over placebo by at least 2-fold were arthralgia, pruritus,
vomiting, chest pain, diarrhea, road traffic accident, fatigue, myalgia,
musculoskeletal chest pain, abdominal pain, influenza and oropharyngeal pain.
There were no apparent increases in infections with SeG101 treatment. Five
deaths occurred during the study, 2 at 5.0 mg/kg, 1 at 2.5 mg/kg and 2 in
placebo; no deaths were deemed related to the study drug[1].
About SEG101 (crizanlizumab)
SEG101 (crizanlizumab, formerly SelG1) is a humanized anti-P-selectin monoclonal
antibody that binds a molecule called P-selectin on the surface of endothelial
cells and platelets in the blood vessels, causing a blockade of P-
selectin[1],[5]. P-selectin drives the vaso-occlusive process[1],[6]. Vaso-
occlusive crises, also known as SCPC, occur episodically when sickle-shaped red
blood cells block blood flow through blood vessels[7]. The therapeutic blockade
of P-selectin can prevent painful vaso-occlusion in small blood vessels and
maintain blood flow[1],[7].
