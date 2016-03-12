3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Homes in New Lenox, Illinois For Sale

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Homes in New Lenox, IL For Sale including Single Family Homes, Condominiums, Town Houses, 2-4 Units, and Multi-Family Homes. BuyPropertyRight.com has the most up-to-date listing info for New Lenox, IL and the surrounding Chicagoland area.

(firmenpresse) - New Lenox homes for sale offer the best in suburban living. For more information or Market Trend Reports on New Lenox Real Estate and other homes for sale, visit [Buy Property Right](http://www.buypropertyright.com).



New Lenox is a progressive, dynamic community, in a central location, with excellent access to both I-80 and I-355, make New Lenox a natural location for regional shopping, entertainment, and hospitality. Hence, ÂÂthe Crossroads of OpportunityÂÂ.Additionally, the newly opened Silver Cross Hospital has made New Lenox a regional healthcare destination. As a top 100 hospital for seven consecutive years, Silver Cross boasts prestigious partnerships with the University of Chicago Cancer Treatment Center, Ann & Robert H. Lurie ChildrenÂÂs Hospital of Chicago Outpatient facility, and the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.



Located in Will County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state with a current population that has doubled in the last decade, totaling nearly 700,000 residents, New Lenox maintains strong demographics supported by:



-Housing permits for 2015 ranked #1 in Will County and #8 in the Chicago Metro area for housing starts;Median household income over $96,000 (as of 2010 Census) -Third lowest foreclosure rates in in Will County and;



-A myriad of entertainment and recreational choices, from sold out Triple Play Concert Series to regional trail access.



New Lenox has a strong history of volunteerism which has been reinforced as the community has grown. Residents are continuously encouraged to take advantage of the many opportunities to get involved and give back. In recognition of the strong community spirit in the Village, New Lenox has been awarded the GovernorÂÂs Hometown Award for the past three years. Moreover, New Lenox was the ninth Community in the U.S. to receive ÂÂSafe CommunityÂÂ designation from the World Health Organization and the National Safety Council and received its reaccreditation for such in 2016. New Lenox is one of 17 safe communities in the country.





The goal is to provide housing to all sectors of the market with an emphasis on quality. New Lenox has been a leader in Will County and the Chicago Metropolitan Area for new housing starts for several years. Established neighborhoods combined with new subdivisions provide for comfortable family living and individual lifestyles. Regional developers and custom home builders offer a wide array of housing options. From multi-family to maintenance-free living, or starter homes to spacious dream homes, New Lenox offers it all.



Quick Housing Facts:



-Ranked 1st in Will County for housing permits and 8th in Chicago Metro for housing starts; -Median household income over $96,000Third lowest foreclosure rate in Will County (per Realty Trac in May 2016)



Interested to know more information about Frankfort homes for sale? Please feel free to visit [Buy Property Right](http://www.buypropertyright.com), OR contact area expert, Patrick OÂÂConnell directly, at 708-473-5222 and by email at patrickoc123(at)gmail.com.





More information:

http://www.buypropertyright.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Key Realty Inc.

http://www.buypropertyright.com

PressRelease by

Key Realty Inc.

Requests:

+17084735222

Date: 12/03/2016 - 23:02

Language: English

News-ID 510687

Character count: 3429

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Key Realty Inc.

Ansprechpartner: Patrick OConnell

Stadt: La Grange

Telefon: +17084735222



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 03/12/2016



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease