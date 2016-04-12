Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Classic And Traditional Wrist Watch Company

Luxury designer and entrepreneur, Charlie Barrett, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for LDN Watch Co., a designer of classic and traditional wrist watches with exceptional value.

(firmenpresse) - London, UK - Luxury designer and entrepreneur, Charlie Barrett, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for LDN Watch Co., a designer of classic and traditional wrist watches with exceptional value. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, market and distribute their watches to a mass audience.



Founded in 2015, and known for its fine craftsmanship and great attention to detail, LDN Watch Co. has combined traditional and modern design to create a watch with a timeless image. Driven by its passion for watches, LDNs design team has worked tirelessly to ensure that a sense of style and versatility is encased in each watch. The Company is guided by the principle that its customers should be able to wear its watches in the most royal or relaxed of settings. The Company has found inspiration from vintage watches of the 1950s and 60s, a classically vintage style the Company believes will never fade.



We produce high quality watches for the best possible price. We believe that everyone deserves a fine quality watch and we aim to produce watches at a price that makes this possible, said Barrett. LDN Watch Co. seeks to bring classic style wrist wear, crafted by passionate designers, to a broader audience.



LDN Watches are classically designed wrist watches with chronograph features. Each watch features a water resistant stainless steel case with genuine leather strap. LDN watches utilize a Japan Miyota 6S11 Quartz for precision movement. LDN stands behind its watches with a two year guarantee.



Our aim for this Kickstarter project is to gain more worldwide customers and push the brand further into the eyes of the general public, says Barrett. We need [Kickstarter] support because we are a small but passionate team. A successful campaign will allow us to bring our brand further into the eye of the general public. It will help us to bring the brand to life and manufacture more high quality watches.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge £79 or more (about $99) will receive a LDN Classic Chrono watch in either Black+Silver or Rose Gold.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 23, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2fqeUes



