Novartis presents results from first global registration trial of CTL019 in pediatric and young adult patients with r/r B-ALL

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Novartis International AG /

Novartis presents results from first global registration trial of CTL019 in

pediatric and young adult patients with r/r B-ALL

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* 82% (41 of 50) of patients achieved complete remission or complete remission

with incomplete blood count recovery in interim analysis of Novartis study

(ELIANA)



* ELIANA, the first global CAR T cell trial, will be the basis of a Biologics

Licensing Application (BLA) to the FDA in early 2017



* Novartis pivotal data from ELIANA is supported by CTL019 US multicenter

trial (ENSIGN) as well as earlier single site trial in r/r pediatric and

young adult patients with B-cell ALL



* The University of Pennsylvania (Penn) will present findings evaluating

overall response to CTL019 therapy among r/r DLBCL patients with poor

prognosis



Basel, December 4, 2016 - Findings from a Novartis clinical trial (ELIANA)

evaluating efficacy and safety of CTL019, an investigational chimeric antigen

receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy, in relapsed/refractory (r/r) pediatric and

young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) will be

presented today during an oral session at the 58th American Society of

Hematology (ASH) annual meeting (Abstract #221, December 3, 4:00-5:30 p.m.). The

global Phase II study found that 82% (41 of 50) of infused patients achieved

complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery at

three months post CTL019 infusion. For all patients with complete remission, no

minimal residual disease was detected. In addition, the estimated relapse-free

rate among responders was 60% (95% CI: 36, 78) six months after infusion with

CTL019.[1] The results set the stage for filing CTL019 with the US Food and Drug



Administration (FDA) in early 2017 for pediatric and young adult patients with

r/r B-cell ALL.



ELIANA is the first pediatric global CAR T cell registration trial with study

enrollment having occurred across 25 centers in the US, EU, Canada, Australia

and Japan. Forty-eight percent of patients in ELIANA experienced grade 3 or 4

cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a known complication of the investigational

therapy that may occur when the engineered cells become activated in the

patient's body. CRS was managed on a global scale using prior site education

with implementation of the CRS treatment algorithm. There were no deaths due to

CRS. Fifteen percent of patients experienced grade 3 neurological and

psychiatric events including encephalopathy and delirium, with no grade 4 events

seen.[1]



"These global multicenter trial data build on earlier encouraging research

conducted at a single trial site, and advance the case for CTL019 as a potential

treatment for children and young adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL,"

said lead investigator Stephan Grupp, MD, PhD, the Yetta Deitch Novotny

Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of

Pennsylvania (Penn), and Director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Frontier Program

at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).



In addition to filing CTL019 for approval with the FDA in early 2017, Novartis

plans to file with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) later in 2017. The

investigational therapy received PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation from the

EMA earlier this year.



"This first-of-its-kind trial represents exciting progress toward our goal of

helping children and young adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL, a

patient population with an urgent need for new treatment options," said Bruno

Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "We are committed to advancing CTL019 and look

forward to working closely with the FDA and EMA in the coming months."



Dr. Shannon Maude from CHOP will give a poster presentation highlighting data

from ENSIGN, the first US multicenter Phase II trial for CTL019 in pediatric and

young adults with B-cell ALL (Abstract #2801, December 4, 6:00-8:00 p.m.).[2] A

separate poster presentation will also highlight an ongoing Phase IIa study led

by Penn which investigated the efficacy and safety of CTL019 in poor prognostic

groups of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients

(Abstract #3026, December 4, 6:00-8:00 p.m.).[3]



Because CTL019 is an investigational therapy, the safety and efficacy profile

has not yet been established. Access to investigational therapies is available

only through carefully controlled and monitored clinical trials. These trials

are designed to better understand the potential benefits and risks of the

therapy. Because of uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no guarantee that

CTL019 will ever be commercially available anywhere in the world.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "will," "investigational," "build on," "encouraging," "advance

the case," "potential," "exciting," "goal," "committed," "look forward," "yet,"

or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential

marketing approvals for CTL019, or regarding potential future revenues from

CTL019. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-

looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of

management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and

unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that CTL019 will be submitted or approved

for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any

guarantee that CTL019 will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, management's expectations regarding CTL019 could be affected by,

among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends

toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures;

unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities

and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in

approximately 180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at

http://twitter.com/novartiscancer

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



References

[1] Grupp, Stephen A. et al. Analysis of a Global Registration Trial of the

Efficacy and Safety of CTL019 in Pediatric and Young Adults with

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Session 614, Saturday,

December 3, 5:00 p.m. PST. 58(th) American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

and Exposition: Abstract 221.

[2] Maude, Shannon L. et al. Efficacy and Safety of CTL019 in the First US Phase

II Multicenter Trial in Pediatric Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic

Leukemia: Results of an Interim Analysis. Session 614, Sunday, December 4, 6:00

- 8:00 p.m. PST. 58(th) American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and

Exposition: Abstract 2801.

[3] Schuster, Stephen J. et al. Treatment with Chimeric Antigen Receptor

Modified T Cells Directed Against CD19 (CTL019) Results in Durable Remissions in

Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomas of Germinal

Center and Non-Germinal Center Origin, "Double Hit" Diffuse Large B Cell

Lymphomas, and Transformed Follicular to Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomas. Session

626, Sunday, December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST. 58(th) American Society of

Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition: Abstract 3026.



# # #



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Heather Bochner

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862-778-5092 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 862-432-8472 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com heather.bochner(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2061609/773241.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.novartis.com



PressRelease by

Novartis International AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/04/2016 - 01:00

Language: English

News-ID 510696

Character count: 11662

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Novartis International AG

Stadt: Basel





Number of hits: 92



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease