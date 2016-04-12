Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Unique Fused Glass Light Sculptures

Lori Lazar, designer, digital photographer and cancer survivor, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Celebrating Rain and Light, Fused Glass Light Sculptures.

(firmenpresse) -

Portland, OR - Lori Lazar, designer, digital photographer and cancer survivor, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Celebrating Rain and Light, Fused Glass Light Sculptures. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund the design and production of the sculptures.



Celebrating Rain and Light, Fused Glass Light Sculptures is a unique Kickstarter crowdfunding project to help finance the design and creation of 10 water & light sculptures, each 3'x8' that Celebrate Rain & Light. Fused glass is glass that has been fired (heat-processed) in a kiln at a range of high temperatures from 593 °C (1,099 °F) to 816 °C (1,501 °F). Fused glass techniques are generally used to create Art glass, glass tiles, and jewelry, notably beads or larger, functional pieces like dishes, bowls, plates, and ashtrays. Lazar seeks to use this process to create much larger and dynamic works of art than typically found in the fused glass industry, known as large scale fused glass.



Originally a student of architecture, Lazar had the opportunity to travel to 47 US states and 18 countries, which served as the inspiration behind many of her paintings, as well as her glass and acrylic light sculptures. I originally became interested in glasswork over decade ago and renewed my interest this year when I got into designing a gutter and cistern system for fused glass and light sculptures, Said Lazar.



Lazar started off her art career doing large 6' paintings and finds a greater challenge in smaller works of art than large. I also have a great studio that I love the lighting in at night which again inspires me to do light sculptures and make my dream of large scale sculpture a reality, says Lazar.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $25 or more will receive a digital print series inspired by design work or photos of final fused glass and light sculpture.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 18, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2eUqHGT



Contact:

Lori Lazar

Phone: 5034750567

Email: lorilazar(at)outlook.com

Website: http://kck.st/2eUqHGT





More information:

http://kck.st/2eUqHGT



PressRelease by

Kickstarter

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/04/2016 - 09:02

Language: English

News-ID 510697

Character count: 2730

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kickstarter



Meldungsart: Messeinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease