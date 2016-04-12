Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Italian Watch Manufacturer, Paul Cliff

Italian watch company, Paul Cliff, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for its inaugural line of handcrafted Italian designed watches.

(firmenpresse) - Milan, Italy - Italian watch company, Paul Cliff, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for its inaugural line of handcrafted Italian designed watches. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, market and distribute their watches to a mass audience.



Paul Cliff is refined and essential Italian design. Every Paul Cliff watch is impeccably handcrafted and includes an organic leather strap made in Italy. The design team at Paul Cliff found inspiration from their roots and from the air and energy they breathe every day in Milan. Paul Cliff is Italy and its best designers from yesterday and today. The result is an elegant, high quality watch with an essentially perfect design, an Italian design.



We couldn't find a watch that described us so we built it We brought the best Italian designers together to design a watch that measures time not in seconds, but in moments and emotions and today, we are Paul Cliff said Company Co-Founder and CEO Saverio Schiano.



Paul Cliff watches feature one design with three diffident dial styles. Each watch features a premium stainless steel case, automatic movement, a see-through case back and a sapphire glass front. An important aspect of the Paul Cliff design is the thinness of the watch. The Company set out to make the thinnest possible watch, so they selected the best automatic movement that could support such reduced height. The result is a remarkably thin 11mm masterpiece.



Each Paul Cliff watch is bound with the type of strap usually found on expensive luxury Swiss brand watches. It's made of organic leather, tanned in Italy using only environment friendly procedures and non-allergic materials. To complete the package, the Company includes a bespoke travel pouch with each Paul Cliff automatic watch.



Our idea is a timeless design. We believe design is not only about the looks but about the choice of materials, the finishing, the reflection of light, how the watch feels on your wrist, said Company Co-Founder Sylvain Querné.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Paul Cliff Kickstarter campaign who pledge 179 or more (about $190) will receive a Paul Cliff automatic watch in their choice of color and dial style. All watches are delivered in its travel pouch and a gift box.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 9, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2fSuHqu



