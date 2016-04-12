       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


London Microsuction Clinic Video Released

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network announced the release of a video on how endoscopic micro suction ear wax removal, widely recognized as the most advanced, safe and efficient ear wax removal method, allows practitioners to gently remove ear wax blockages in under 60 seconds.

ID: 510700
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - The renowned London Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Clinic announced the release of an educational and informational video showing and detailing how the advanced, acclaimed and popular endoscopic micro suction method can safely and gently remove ear wax blockages in under 60 seconds.

More information is available at https://youtu.be/YD4tvteRxX8.

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network is an acclaimed and popular private ear wax removal provider committed to delivering the most advanced, safe, convenient and efficient ear wax removal services. Their friendly and certified practitioners are trained in endoscopic micro suction and operate out of its comfortable and conveniently located clinics in Baker Street, Ealing, Pinner and East Finchley, London.

The popular private micro suction ear wax removal clinic network with an established reputation as the leading endoscopic micro suction ear wax removal provider in London known for helping its clients quickly and gently remove ear wax blockages in a stress and risk-free manner, has announced the release of a video showing the endoscopic micro suction ear wax removal process.

The newly released video demonstrates and details how endoscopic micro suction, widely recognised as the most advanced, safe and efficient ear wax removal method using a special 2mm wide medical suction device and an illuminated endoscope, allows the practitioner to see into the ear canal in great detail and gently remove the full ear wax blockage in under 60 seconds.

More information on the London micro suction ear wax removal network and its private clinics around London, its proven track record at quickly and gently removing ear wax blockages, along with details of the endoscopic ear wax removal procedure using micro suction equipment and its benefits when compared to other methods can be consulted on the London Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network website at https://goo.gl/LQRWQG.

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network explains that ÂÂour clinics are the first microsuction clinics in London to offer endoscopic ear wax removal using either micro suction or instruments. Endoscopic ear wax removal using micro suction is considered by far the most advanced and safe method of removing ear wax, especially when compared to irrigation or syringing, the most common method used in the NHS.ÂÂ



More information:
http://https://www.earwaxremoval.net/



Keywords (optional):

removal, allows, method, safe, practitioners, efficient, remove, seconds, under, blockages,



Company information / Profile:

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network
https://www.earwaxremoval.net/

PressRelease by

Requests:

08001337987



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/04/2016 - 11:04
Language: English
News-ID 510700
Character count: 2705
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network
Ansprechpartner: Jason Levy Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: London
Telefon: 08001337987

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 03/12/2016

Number of hits: 80

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.669
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 41
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 163


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z