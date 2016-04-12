London Microsuction Clinic Video Released

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network announced the release of a video on how endoscopic micro suction ear wax removal, widely recognized as the most advanced, safe and efficient ear wax removal method, allows practitioners to gently remove ear wax blockages in under 60 seconds.

More information is available at https://youtu.be/YD4tvteRxX8.



The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network is an acclaimed and popular private ear wax removal provider committed to delivering the most advanced, safe, convenient and efficient ear wax removal services. Their friendly and certified practitioners are trained in endoscopic micro suction and operate out of its comfortable and conveniently located clinics in Baker Street, Ealing, Pinner and East Finchley, London.



The newly released video demonstrates and details how endoscopic micro suction, widely recognised as the most advanced, safe and efficient ear wax removal method using a special 2mm wide medical suction device and an illuminated endoscope, allows the practitioner to see into the ear canal in great detail and gently remove the full ear wax blockage in under 60 seconds.



More information on the London micro suction ear wax removal network and its private clinics around London, its proven track record at quickly and gently removing ear wax blockages, along with details of the endoscopic ear wax removal procedure using micro suction equipment and its benefits when compared to other methods can be consulted on the London Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network website at https://goo.gl/LQRWQG.



The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network explains that ÂÂour clinics are the first microsuction clinics in London to offer endoscopic ear wax removal using either micro suction or instruments. Endoscopic ear wax removal using micro suction is considered by far the most advanced and safe method of removing ear wax, especially when compared to irrigation or syringing, the most common method used in the NHS.ÂÂ





http://https://www.earwaxremoval.net/



The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

https://www.earwaxremoval.net/

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

08001337987

