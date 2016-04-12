Carson Valley Real Estate Sell House For Best Price Lake Tahoe Site Launched

Carson Valley real estate brokers, John Stevenson Real Estate, have launched a new website showcasing their real estate brokerage service which offers buyers and sellers the best prices, representation and negotiation.

(firmenpresse) - John Stevenson Real Estate have launched a new website. The company offer a full brokerage service to clients in the Carson Valley area, focusing on getting the highest price and least hassle for sellers and giving the best representation and negotiation to their buyers.



For more information please visit: http://johnstevensonrealestate.com.



John Stevenson and his team run John Stevenson Real Estate and provide a luxury service, specializing in helping buyers and sellers reach their personal goals. The site explains that sellers of Carson Valley real estate can expect the highest level of service and professionalism in the industry.



The site states that John Stevenson Real Estate can sell clients houses for the highest prices because of the detailed research that goes into their property valuations. Their experienced agents meet with the client and discuss their needs before customizing a market valuation for the property.



They give their clients advice on improvements they can make to their homes to achieve the highest price and then they will professionally stage the property before taking professional photographs. After the listing has been compiled the next step is marketing.



The marketing process consists of open houses, online exposure and email campaigns. The property listings are advertised on their website for maximum exposure as well as being listed on many national websites. They are also emailed to over 7,000 brokers and realtors.



It is explained that their specialized team trained in the advanced techniques of real estate negotiation will handle the sale of clients homes, ensuring a smooth transaction. They also provide a before, during and after sale support service to their clients that is not generally offered by typical real estate agents.



The real estate area of Carson Valley includes Minden, Johnson Lane, Genoa, Gardnerville and Gardnerville Ranchos. The company also targets the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. The towns they focus on in this area include Stateline, Zephyr Cove, Glenbrook, Incline Village and Crystal Bay.





