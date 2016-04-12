13th Wuzhou Jewel Celebrated on the 28th of October to 31st 2016

The 13th Wuzhou Jewel was celebrated on the 28th day of October to 21st day of October 2016 for the active participation of multi-national merchants.

The aim of the organizing committee is to increase the awareness of international and local exhibitors from different countries.



In the jewelry exhibition , thirty-six projects with a total investment of 10.2 billion Yuan have been assigned including one-hundred fifteen more projects. Through the twenty years of improvisation, the synthetic stone business located in Wuzhou has now being converted from a home-based factory business into the citys industry center. The industry is set to explore the gem-setting business because of the greater opportunities in store in this industry.



The participants anticipate better development and better changes in the Wuzhou Jewel industry in coping up with the ever-changing industry. With the various brands that evolve every day, the industry of Wuzhou Jewel will be ahead of the competition. The members or the participants of the event will hope for more material prices holding their influence in the market. The gem-setting industry will become possible in the near future.



In addition, the members will be hoping that the hypermarket will strengthen the communication with each other while still promoting the so-called Wuzhou jewel e-commerce. The Wuzhou jewel industry will become stronger and bigger in the coming years.



Different events have been featured in the Jewel Festival as part of the vision to empower the Wuzhou Jewel industry. Being a successful event, the guests will also be looking forward to a fabulous and remarkable event in the coming years. New trend-setters and developments are expected in the Wuzhou jewel industry that will give life to the different jewel companies of Wuzhou.



It is expected that more international and local exhibitors will be joining the event in the coming years because of the greater opportunities in store in the industry. The communication between members will be strengthened further while the jewel industry gets stronger and bigger in the years to come.





If you are interested to know more about the event, feel free to visit this link http://oc.osell.com or call them or email them at 1453761465(at)qq.com



Media Contact

Company Name: The Organizing Committee of 13th Wuzhou Jewel Festival

Contact Person: Ms. Huang

Address: D171-75, Baoshi Building, Middle of #69, Xihuan Road, Wuzhou, Guangxi, China

E-mail: 1453761465(at)qq.com

Website: https://m.alibaba.com/products/cubic_zirconia.html





