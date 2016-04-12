       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Second Feedback From Customer For Akoni Homewareâs Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

Akoni Homeware have received new feedback from a customer about their debut product, a Salt & Pepper Grinder Set.

(firmenpresse) - After a successful launch on Amazon.com last week, Akoni Homeware have received new product feedback from a customer who ordered the Salt & Pepper Grinder Set when it was first released to the public on Black Friday.

The customer, only one of two to have given their feedback on the product so far, said, ÂÂThis set of salt and pepper mills...are great. Very smoothly grind the rock salt and peppercorns...This set was extremely quiet...and very smooth to grind...I am happy that I got this set now...ÂÂ

The Salt & Pepper Grinder Set is a new and innovative product on the Amazon.com category. The set is designed to be both stylish and practical, reducing mess in cupboards and on kitchen counters during storing and refilling grinders. The set comprises of 2 grinders, 1 silicone collapsible funnel and 1 cleaning brush.

ÂÂWeÂÂre so pleased to receive this feedback about our product from a customer.ÂÂ said Lisa from Akoni Homeware, ÂÂItÂÂs only the second feedback that weÂÂve received since we put our product live on Amazon.com and we welcome feedback in all its forms - both postive and constuctive.ÂÂ

Since launching their product on AmazonÂÂs U.S marketplace, Akoni Homeware have had a flurry of orders and have gained a #1 New Release badge - a badge only awarded to the products that sell the most in a category after their launch. The brand deliberately chose to launch on Black Friday to take advantage of one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

ÂÂLaunching on Black Friday was a strategy that we discussed for a long time before we agreed on doing it.ÂÂ continued Lisa, ÂÂFor us it worked really well as a sales springboard but every Amazon category is different.ÂÂ
Akoni HomewareÂÂs brand new Salt & Pepper Grinder Set is now available from Amazon.com. The tall grinders have a 180ml capacity and offer a fully adjustable grinding mechanism on the top of the product: https://www.amazon.com/Akoni-Homeware-Salt-Pepper-Grinder/dp/B01M0258GE



