Ogden Eyelash Extensions & Waxing Estheticians Salon Tanning Services Launched

The Ogden Lash and Wax estheticianâs salon, providing free instant quotes at 801-701-8951, announced new tanning beds to add to its complete beauty service and spa-like experience to help each client achieve the look that best accentuates their beauty in a timely and affordable manner.
(firmenpresse) - The popular Ogden Lash and Wax announced an expansion of its premier lash extension and waxing services with the addition of new tanning beds to offer the kind of full-service solution and experience that can accentuate each clientÂÂs beauty in the best ways.
More information is available at [http://eyelashogden.com](http://eyelashogden.com/).
The Ogden Lash and Wax is a premier and highly popular lash application and waxing salon based in Ogden, Utah, drawing on a team of certified and experienced beauticians to provide the most beautiful, flawless lash extensions and smooth, hair free skin in a relaxing spa-like atmosphere at an affordable pricing.
The eye lash and wax estheticianÂÂs salon has announced new tanning beds to add to the renowned and complete beauty solution it provides it customers, which includes trusted lash application, removal or touch-ups and lash/brow tinting along with face, eyebrow, arm & leg or bikini waxing now complemented by tanning services, to help achieve the look that best accentuates their beauty.
The salonÂÂs services are delivered by certified and talented beauty experts able to provide an entirely customized solution according to each clientÂÂs individual features and desired look supported by a relaxing, enjoyable experience in a serene, spa-like atmosphere with reclining, memory foam spa chairs, soothing music and inviting aromas out of its studio open seven days a week and conveniently located at 1144 W 2700 N Suite 300, Ogden, Utah.
Free instant quotes and more information on all its beauty services now including tanning solutions can be requested at 801-701-8951 or on the website link provided above along with details on its certified, licensed and experienced team of beauticians, the relaxing and spa-like atmosphere in its studio or its multiple weekly specials, also available through its Facebook page at https://facebook.com/Ogden-Lash-and-Wax-1304836042878236.
The Ogden Lash and Wax team explains that ÂÂwe are the premier eyelash extension and waxing salon with artists known for giving our clients the look of a super star and a relaxing, spa-like experience. Our studio is a haven away from the hustle and bustle outside where our clients leave not only feeling youthful and fabulous but with an unmistakable feeling of calming relief each and every time.ÂÂ
More information:
http://www.eyelashogden.com/
Ogden Lash and Wax
http://www.eyelashogden.com/
801-701-8951
Date: 12/05/2016 - 04:00
Language: English
News-ID 510710
Character count: 2715
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ogden Lash and Wax
Ansprechpartner: Barbara Van Dugteren
Stadt: Ogden
Telefon: 801-701-8951
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 04/12/2016
Number of hits: 99
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.689
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|35
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|133
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.