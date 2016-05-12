       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Ogden Eyelash Extensions & Waxing Estheticians Salon Tanning Services Launched

The Ogden Lash and Wax estheticianâs salon, providing free instant quotes at 801-701-8951, announced new tanning beds to add to its complete beauty service and spa-like experience to help each client achieve the look that best accentuates their beauty in a timely and affordable manner.

(firmenpresse) - The popular Ogden Lash and Wax announced an expansion of its premier lash extension and waxing services with the addition of new tanning beds to offer the kind of full-service solution and experience that can accentuate each clientÂÂs beauty in the best ways.

More information is available at [http://eyelashogden.com](http://eyelashogden.com/).

The Ogden Lash and Wax is a premier and highly popular lash application and waxing salon based in Ogden, Utah, drawing on a team of certified and experienced beauticians to provide the most beautiful, flawless lash extensions and smooth, hair free skin in a relaxing spa-like atmosphere at an affordable pricing.

The eye lash and wax estheticianÂÂs salon has announced new tanning beds to add to the renowned and complete beauty solution it provides it customers, which includes trusted lash application, removal or touch-ups and lash/brow tinting along with face, eyebrow, arm & leg or bikini waxing now complemented by tanning services, to help achieve the look that best accentuates their beauty.

The salonÂÂs services are delivered by certified and talented beauty experts able to provide an entirely customized solution according to each clientÂÂs individual features and desired look supported by a relaxing, enjoyable experience in a serene, spa-like atmosphere with reclining, memory foam spa chairs, soothing music and inviting aromas out of its studio open seven days a week and conveniently located at 1144 W 2700 N Suite 300, Ogden, Utah.

Free instant quotes and more information on all its beauty services now including tanning solutions can be requested at 801-701-8951 or on the website link provided above along with details on its certified, licensed and experienced team of beauticians, the relaxing and spa-like atmosphere in its studio or its multiple weekly specials, also available through its Facebook page at https://facebook.com/Ogden-Lash-and-Wax-1304836042878236.


The Ogden Lash and Wax team explains that ÂÂwe are the premier eyelash extension and waxing salon with artists known for giving our clients the look of a super star and a relaxing, spa-like experience. Our studio is a haven away from the hustle and bustle outside where our clients leave not only feeling youthful and fabulous but with an unmistakable feeling of calming relief each and every time.ÂÂ



