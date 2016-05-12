Unmanned Aircraft Systems -- A $19.9 Billion Satellite Industry Opportunity

New NSR Report Finds UAS Satellite Communications and Imaging Services to Serve as Key Satcom Industry Growth Engine

The persistent demand for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) by the Defense & Intelligence community in hostile areas drives the demand for unmanned airborne solutions. Ongoing conflicts across the globe have pushed this demand from government and international organizations, who are increasingly using UAS for peacekeeping, border patrolling, and humanitarian efforts. However, such demand for large UAS platforms is becoming difficult to match with supply, as most manufacturing programs across the globe are delayed.

"Across the UAS industry value-chain, there are opportunities for the satellite industry, especially in Satcom services, as payloads and sensor suites get more sophisticated, and the end-customer demands more bandwidth with the emergence of applications like slow-motion video in real-time," stated , NSR Analyst and report author. He added, "For smaller sized UAS, imaging is the primary application, and the trend is to move towards analytics-based services, combining imagery data from UAS with other datasets such as weather, satellite images and geo-location. As civilian airspace regulations are established globally, this market is expected to mature quickly and adopt a service-oriented business approach over the current manufacturing focus."

, without accounting for manufacturing revenues of the airframes, . The young commercial UAS imaging industry is going through major change as the focus shifts to serving enterprise over consumer markets. Post a few market failures and industry consolidation in the last year, NSR believes this market will continue growing rapidly, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The ecosystem around UAS market potential, especially with the focus on HTS, new airframe designs, M2M/IoT, Artificial Intelligence and geospatial Big Data technology, sets the stage for explosive growth opportunities for the UAS market. The satellite industry can tap into this opportunity, as some of these large HALE and MALE UAS are customers of satellite services, whereas smaller UAS add a complement to satellite imaging services.

NSR's is the industry-leading report analyzing UAS industry demand and revenue potential. It is the only report offering high granularity imaging services forecasts for the highly competitive commercial UAS market, giving readers the full spectrum of UAS industry market opportunities through detailed analysis of trends on demand, revenues, and growth. This 3rd edition of the report examines the UAS industry's environment, its competitive landscape, and updates on future markets such as delivery using UAS. For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

