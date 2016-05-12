New interim data demonstrate Sandoz proposed biosimilar rituximab has equivalent efficacy to reference product

New interim data demonstrate Sandoz proposed biosimilar rituximab has equivalent

efficacy to reference product

* ASSIST-FL trial demonstrates equivalent safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics

and pharmacodynamics of Sandoz proposed biosimilar rituximab (GP2013) to the

reference product[1]

* Interim data in over 600 adults show potential of GP2013 as an alternative

rituximab[1]

* Sandoz proposed biosimilar rituximab is the company's first monoclonal

antibody candidate



Holzkirchen, December 5, 2016 - Sandoz, a Novartis division, and the pioneer and

global leader in biosimilars, today announced data from the ASSIST-FL trial. The

confirmatory safety and efficacy study shows GP2013 met its primary endpoint of

overall response rate (ORR), demonstrating equivalence with the reference

product, MabThera(®*), in 629 patients. Results were presented at the 58th

Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).



The combination treatment phase of the ASSIST-FL study - the first of a three-

phase protocol - confirms that, for patients with previously untreated advanced

follicular lymphoma, the ORR of GP2013 (87.1%) and the reference product (87.5%)

were equivalent. Consistent with clinical practice, patients received

cyclophosphamide, vincristine and prednisone (CVP) in addition to reference

product or GP2013. The final results of the ASSIST-FL study are expected in

2018 after study completion.



"Sandoz recognizes the access challenges that healthcare systems are facing,

particularly in long-term cancer care," said Mark Levick, Global Head of

Development, Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals. "If approved, our medicine will offer a

high-quality biologic treatment option that could free up resources. Not only



would this allow for greater investment in new, innovative treatments, it could

also provide more patients with blood cancers, like follicular lymphoma, access

to potentially life-saving medicine."



The data demonstrated equivalent safety between Sandoz GP2013 and the reference

product, with adverse events being consistent with those observed in previous

clinical trials. Pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) were also found

to be equivalent. Secondary endpoints of median progression-free survival and

overall survival are not yet reported as the study is still blinded and data are

evolving.



Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality, life-enhancing

biosimilars. It is the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars and currently

markets three biosimilars worldwide. Sandoz has a leading biosimilar pipeline

and plans to launch five biosimilars of major oncology and immunology biologics

across key geographies by 2020. As a division of the Novartis Group, Sandoz is

well-positioned to lead the biosimilars industry based on its experience and

capabilities in development, manufacturing and commercialization.



About the ASSIST-FL study

The study is a prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, active-

controlled, parallel-group, confirmatory Phase III trial comparing the efficacy,

safety, PK and PD of GP2013 plus CVP versus MabThera(® )plus CVP. 629 patients

were recruited across 159 centers in 26 countries, all with previously untreated

advanced stage follicular lymphoma. The study is comprised of a combination

treatment phase (six months), a maintenance phase (two years), and follow-up

until three years after randomization. Having completed the combination phase,

Sandoz is now reporting these data with results from the maintenance phase of

the study expected in 2018.



About GP2013

GP2013, the Sandoz proposed biosimilar MabThera(®), is being studied in a global

development program which includes a comprehensive comparison of the biosimilar

candidate and the reference product at the analytical, pre-clinical, and

clinical levels. This includes a PK and PD study in rheumatoid arthritis

(ASSIST-RA), an evaluation of the impact of transitioning from the reference

product to the proposed biosimilar rituximab (ASSIST-RT) and a confirmatory

safety and efficacy study in follicular lymphoma (ASSIST-FL). The development

program also includes five pre-clinical studies.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "proposed," "potential," "expected," "if approved," "will,"

"could," "would," "potentially," "yet," "evolving," "committed," "pipeline,"

"plans," "well-positioned," "being studied," or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals or labeling for

biosimilar rituximab or any of the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar

pipeline, or regarding potential future revenues from biosimilar rituximab and

the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the

current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set

forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that

biosimilar rituximab or any of the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar

pipeline will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at any

particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved,

biosimilar rituximab will be approved for all indications included in the

reference product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that biosimilar

rituximab or any of the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations

regarding biosimilar rituximab and such other Sandoz biosimilar pipeline

products could be affected by, among other things, unexpected regulatory actions

or delays or government regulation generally; the uncertainties inherent in

research and development, including unexpected clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; competition in general, including

potential approval of additional versions of biosimilar rituximab; global trends

toward health care cost containment, including government, industry and general

public pricing pressures; unexpected litigation outcomes, including intellectual

property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling

biosimilar rituximab or its other biosimilar products; the particular

prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general economic and

industry conditions; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file

with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press

release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a

division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve

and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing

healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world

access high- quality medicine. Our portfolio of more than 1000 molecules,

covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2015 sales of USD 10.1

billion. In 2015, our products reached more than 500 million patients and we

aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in

Germany's Greater Munich area.



(* )MabThera(®) is a registered trademark of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



References

[1] Jurczak W et al. A Phase III efficacy and safety study of the proposed

rituximab biosimilar GP2013 versus rituximab in patients with previously

untreated advanced follicular lymphoma.

https://ash.confex.com/ash/2016/webprogram/Paper89113.html. Accessed December

2, 2016.



# # #



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Duncan Cantor

Novartis Global Media Relations Sandoz Global Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +49 (0) 170 650 6067 (mobile)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) duncan.cantor(at)sandoz.com

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2061618/773254.pdf







