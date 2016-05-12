Subscription and Billing Management Market in Europe to Witness Steady Growth due to Increased Demand

Report provides in-depth analysis which outlines key insights in the European market together with the overview of billing and subscription management, sales, industrial size .

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 5, 2016: Subscription and billing management market is the focus of a latest report added to the wide repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report is titled as, Europe Subscription and Billing Management Market Report 2016. It offers an analysis which outlines key insights in the European market together with the overview of billing and subscription management, sales, industrial size and further opportunities.



The market is further segment by countries and splits Europe into several key areas which include- Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, France, Spain and Benelux along with its sales, market share and growth rate during the five year forecast from 2011 to 2016. North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating region which is followed by Europe. Further, the market is segmented by product type and applications. On the basis of type it covers-



Subscription Order Management

Pricing and Quote Management

Billing Mediation

Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management



Also, by user type, the market is further classified into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.



Subscription billing is a business model in which a customer pays a subscription charge to access a product or a service; whereas, subscription and billing management software is used to store payment data and process charges to automatically manage recurring revenue from customer subscriptions. Nowadays, E-commerce businesses use subscription and billing management software to retain consumers and create brand loyalty.



According to the study, explosion of technology and the rising demand for efficient management of subscription and billing procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the subscription and billing management market. Industries such as media and entertainment and public sector are expected to deliver on-time and quality services, which mandates them to adopt efficient and robust payment processes. Additionally, several advantages are also offered by subscription and billing management software such as automated invoicing, reduced initial setup cost, accurate billing process and multiple payment processing options that are fueling the growth of this market.





Further in the report, major players and their offerings along with distribution channels in the subscription and billing management ecosystem were also identified across the regions. Some of the key players in the global market are given below:



SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Fastspring

Avangate

Netsuite, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Zuora, Inc.

Aria Systems, Inc.

Cleverbridge AG

Cerillion PLC



All of the primary players are trying to invade the markets in evolving economies and are also adopting various strategies to increase their market share. At the end, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers are also outlined.





More information:

