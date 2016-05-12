(firmenpresse) -
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.: Purchase of Shares by a PDMR
2 December , 2016: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/search_adv/?v=296937) (TSX: CAL, OTCQX: CALVF, AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice today that Mr Maurice Mason, the Companys Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, has purchased a total of 35,000 shares in the Company at a price of £0.89 per share. Mr Mason is classified as a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility for the purposes of Market Abuse Regulations. Following this transaction Mr Mason owns 35,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.07 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.
For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth - CFO
Tel: +44 1534 702 998
marklearmonth(at)caledoniamining.com
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Maurice Mason - Investor Relations
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
mauricemason(at)caledoniamining.com
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 20 7138 3204
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely
associated
a) Name Maurice Mason
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice President, Corporate Development
and Investor
Relations
, Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification
Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI N/A
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been
conducted
a) Description of the Common Shares of no par value each
financial instrument,
type of
instrument JE00BD35H902
Identification code
b) Nature of the Purchase of shares
transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
89 British pence 35,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 35,000
- Price 89 British pence
e) Date of the transaction2 December 2016
f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, AIM
transaction
Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket“).
Firma: Caledonia Mining Corporation
Stadt: Wien
Linking-Tips:
