Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.: Purchase of Shares by a PDMR

2 December , 2016: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/search_adv/?v=296937) (TSX: CAL, OTCQX: CALVF, AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice today that Mr Maurice Mason, the Companys Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, has purchased a total of 35,000 shares in the Company at a price of £0.89 per share. Mr Mason is classified as a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility for the purposes of Market Abuse Regulations. Following this transaction Mr Mason owns 35,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.07 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.



For further information please contact:



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth - CFO

Tel: +44 1534 702 998

marklearmonth(at)caledoniamining.com



WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Maurice Mason - Investor Relations

Tel: +44 759 078 1139

mauricemason(at)caledoniamining.com



Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 20 7138 3204



Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



1 Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely

associated



a) Name Maurice Mason

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Vice President, Corporate Development

and Investor

Relations



, Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification

Amendment



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor



a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been

conducted



a) Description of the Common Shares of no par value each

financial instrument,

type of

instrument JE00BD35H902





Identification code

b) Nature of the Purchase of shares

transaction



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

89 British pence 35,000



d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 35,000

- Price 89 British pence

e) Date of the transaction2 December 2016

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, AIM

transaction













Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket“).





