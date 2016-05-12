Winnipeg Interior Design Company Launches New Website to Better Serve Customers

Lee Interiors, a premier interior design firm in Winnipeg that helps consumers design residential and commercial spaces, has launched a new website that is easier to navigate and more effective overall. The business was founded by co-founders Jennifer Platt and interior designer Lee Kiseung.

[Lee Interiors](http://www.leeinteriors.ca) specializes in all types of interior design. For residential and commercial properties potential clients can explore Contemporary, Modern, Victorian, Minimalist, Urban Modern, Farmhouse, Retro, Nautical, Bohemian, and many other interior design styles.



Some of the many services that are provided by Lee Interiors include colour consultation, new home design, design consultation, space design, floorplan rendering, and furnishing and staging, custom furniture, lighting design, and project management among others. The new website that has launched explains the 5 step design process that is used by the experts at the firm and why this process provides superior results and satisfied clients.



Company co-founder and interior designer Winnipeg Lee Kiseung discussed the importance of the new website launch, explaining ÂÂWe believe that potential clients should have access to a website that is easy to use and highly informative. Our new website provides helpful interior design information and helps people see the potential that their available space can have. Everyone at Lee Interiors has a passion for interior design as well as the experience needed to help clients achieve their vision. We partner with our clients, combining their ideas with ours, so that the end result is striking and exactly what they are looking for.ÂÂ



The new website for Lee Interiors explains in detail the 5 step design process that the company uses. Each step is clearly outlined so that consumers know exactly what to expect every step of the way from start to finish. Other improvements and upgrades include coding and functional aspects of the website so that visitors can find the information they need quickly and easily.





Lee Kiseung explained why this is important, saying ÂÂWe understand that most people live busy lives, and many are new to interior design and may not know what to expect. We launched the new website to make things easier on potential clients and to provide information that visitors may be looking for or need. The new site is designed to be faster, easier to use, and more effective that the old site.ÂÂ



See their website at [www.leeinteriors.ca](http://www.leeinteriors.ca/).





