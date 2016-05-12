Rank Increase Continues For Akoni Homewareâs Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

Akoni Homewareâs Salt & Pepper Grinder Set has continued to steadily rise in Amazonâs category list since its launch on Black Friday 2016.

(firmenpresse) - Since a successful product launch last week, Akoni HomewareÂÂs Salt & Pepper Grinder Set has continued to see sales increase as category rank has also steadily increased.



Akoni Homeware chose to launch their debut product onto Amazon.com on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, and have managed to consistently get sales since. The period after Black Friday is well known to be a sales slump as products return to their usual prices and buyers are no longer in the buying mood.



ÂÂLaunching on Black Friday was a huge decision for us. We discussed it many times and laid out all of the pros and cons.ÂÂ said Lisa from Akoni Homeware, ÂÂChoosing to launch on one of the busiest shopping days of the year may sound like a walk in the park but itÂÂs actually more challenging than it seems!ÂÂ



The salt and pepper grinder set contains 2 stainless steel and clear glass grinders, 1 collapsible silicone funnel and 1 strong cleaning brush. The entire set has been designed to be both stylish and practical, in order to help the heroes of the home. Each grinder has a fully adjustable mechanism on the top, allowing the coarseness of the granules to be decided by the user.



ÂÂOur target audience are the heroes of the home because our brand name is ÂÂakoniÂÂ, which means ÂÂheroÂÂ in Yoruba.ÂÂ continued Lisa, ÂÂOrdinary working moms and dads donÂÂt get enough credit for the hard work that they do to keep their homes clean and tidy. All of our products are designed to be useful and convenient for the heroes of the home, making their job much easier overall.ÂÂ



Akoni HomewareÂÂs brand new Salt & Pepper Grinder Set is now available from Amazon.com. The tall grinders have a 180ml capacity and offer a fully adjustable grinding mechanism on the top of the product: [https://www.amazon.com/Akoni-Homeware-Salt-Pepper-...](https://www.amazon.com/Akoni-Homeware-Salt-Pepper-Grinder/dp/B01M0258GE)

