Hypnotist helps with election anxiety

(firmenpresse) - There are lots of anxious people out there especially women, African American, south American and LGBT community in light of the recent election. They are worried for the future and what a new President will mean for them. They regularly call Luke Michael Howard PhD, a Clinical Hypnotist. for help with the stress and anxiety



Luke Michael Howard a hypnotist based in Toronto, Ontario and has developed what the calls the "Trump Phobia Protocol." A form of Hypnosis to help people to overcome panic and anxiety of the President-elect.



The Clinical Hypnotist says "There is no need for hysteria". He can help people to overcome panic and anxiety with an easy, fast and effective solution that he calls "The Hypnotic Trump Phobia Solution"



"It's a form of rapid hypnosis where we help you to literally reprogram the unconscious mind, not to necessary be pro Trump but to release negative emotions around it" Said Luke Howard Ph.D



It's been very effective on all the clients he has tracked so far. They have been reporting back that the feeling of wellness and certainty is returning. They are feeling more optimistic about the future.



Luke Michael Howard Ph.D "The people Hypnotist" is on a mission to help others. He says ''this is not about pro Trump or anti Trump. It is about looking after people by calming their emotions and promoting peace of mind''. He is planning to take a Trump Phobia Solution Tour worldwide.



To learn more about the hypnosis therapy available from Lukenosis, visit his company website today. He is available for interviews, talks, therapy & demonstrations at Lukenosis. visit http://www.lukenosis.com/



Luke Michael Howard Ph.D is a renowned hypnotist, he has demonstrated that hypnosis is one of the most effective strategies for overcoming all forms of fear. Hypnotist Howard is an advocate of the power of hypnosis in treating a number of conditions, including fears and phobias. Luke Michael Howard, Ph.D, a Clinical Hypnotherapist, has specialized in phobia removal for almost 20 years, and is dedicated to helping local Toronto people overcome their phobias in order to enjoy a better quality of life without fear.





