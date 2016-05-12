fluidOps Joins the German Innovative Data Center Association

fluid Operations AG (fluidOps), a leader in semantic technologies, has been accepted as a member of the Innovative Data Center Association.

fluid Operations AG (fluidOps), a leader in semantic technologies, has been accepted as a member of the Innovative Data Center Association.

With Information Workbench, fluidOps delivers a Smart Data platform for managing data centers and clouds and implementing Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Companies use the products of fluidOps across their data center environments to create transparency, consolidate data, analyze existing resources, prevent bottlenecks and downtime, and know the status of their capacities at any time. They also build and operate complex use cases in private, public and hybrid cloud environments and offer fully automated services.

We look forward to an active cooperation with the Innovative Data Center Association, explains Stephan Friedlein, Director Partner & Solution Business, fluidOps. Members can take advantage of our technological innovations in Data Center and Cloud Management and support to find real solutions to their challenges.

The Innovative Data Center Association promotes a constructive exchange of experiences among data center planners, builders, vendors and operators in Germany. The association provides members access to a national pool of experts and reports the current status of data center norms and standards.







About fluid Operations  Semantifying Business

fluid Operations AG (fluidOps) is a leader in semantic technologies. Its product portfolio includes the Smart Data Platform Information Workbench, the app for data center transparency eDataCenterAnalyzer, and the proven cloud management app eCloudManager. Users implement pioneering business models based on Smart Data and innovative use cases in data centers and IoT environments. The company and its employees have been honored with multiple awards for outstanding innovations. Its clients are renowned companies in the automobile, telecommunications, IT, media, healthcare and life sciences industries as well as public organizations. Founded in 2008, fluid Operations AG is based in Walldorf, Germany. Learn more at www.fluidops.com



