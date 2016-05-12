Openwave Mobility To Share Global Strategies for How Mobile Operators Have Successfully Added Subscribers And Monetized OTT Services

REDWOOD CITY, CA and ZAIN TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE, Amman 5 December 2016  Openwave Mobility, a software innovator enabling operators to manage and monetize encrypted mobile data, today announced that the companys President and CEO, John Giere, will be sharing strategies on how mobile operators worldwide are successfully driving subscriber growth in response to the intense competitive challenge coming from the OTT (Over The Top) content providers.



OTT services have significantly eroded traditional operator revenue sources and increased network traffic congestion. Analysts predict that operators will lose more than $3 billion in revenue by 2017. Openwave Mobility has an array of NFV and cloud-enabled software solutions designed to reduce network congestion loads, deliver an outstanding Quality of Experience (QoE) to subscribers and monetize OTT video in innovative ways.



Over the past month, Openwave Mobility conducted an exclusive independent survey amongst mobile data users in the Middle East. The study revealed how consumers view their current mobile video experience, what they wish to be offered and how much they were willing to pay for unlimited video. The findings will be released on Wednesday (December 7) to the media and will be shared during Mr. John Gieres session.



The threat from OTTs doesnt have to be fatal; mobile operators can adopt a number of successful strategies to succeed in this new competitive environment said John Giere, President and CEO. We will demonstrate how we have helped operators monetize their networks by introducing innovative HD/SD video plans, enabled operators to partner with OTTs via our cloud based Smart Identity Federation and improved network performance via our QoE aware optimization techniques.





Zain Group CEO, Scott Gegenheimer said, We operate in a highly competitive industry, where the margin between success and failure is very thin. We are required to push ourselves constantly, and together with trusted partners we devise new operating models to deliver the best quality service to customers. This is why events such as ZTC are so important in aligning Zains ambitions to become a digital lifestyle provider of choice with our technology partners roadmaps and expectations.



Giere concluded: Zain is one of the most forward looking operators in the world. We feel privileged to present at their annual conference. I am looking forward to sharing our insights to help acquire new subscribers and compete more successfully in the mobile market driven by access to high quality video content.





