Weidmüller OMNIMATE Power: LUF 10.00 PCB terminal with PUSH IN connection

Unrestricted international use in applications in accordance with UL 1059 for 600 volts / Innovative "Connection Safety Concept" securely connects conductors up to 16 mm2

(PresseBox) - Weidmüller presents its latest addition to the OMNIMATE Power range: the new LUF 10.00 PCB terminal with PUSH IN connection system. It meets the requirements for unrestricted international use in accordance with UL 1059 for 600 volts. The smart ?Connection Safety Concept? connection system features high intrinsic safety for conductors up to 16 mm2 ? with or without wire-end ferrules. The wire connection with PUSH IN connection system is fast and reliable, enabling direct conductor connection and easy, accurate lever actuation for opening the contact point. The contact point can be opened with minimal physical effort and without the need for any special tools: fast, convenient and efficient device wiring for your power electronics ? guaranteed. The 10.00-mm pitch PCB terminal enables efficient, tool-free wiring for wire cross-sections from 0.5 to 16 mm2 (AWG 20?4) at a rated voltage of 800 V (IEC) / 600 V (UL 1059). The current carrying capacity is 76 A (IEC) and 58 A (UL). As a result of the offset arrangement of the solder pins, the LUF allows unrestricted international use in applications in accordance with UL 1059 up to 600 V. The LUF 10.00 is sure to impress with easy-access diagnostics test points for checks with testers and test probes, and meets the increased requirement of +3 mm of finger safety in accordance with IEC 61800-5-1 for regulated drives.

To help you develop equipment conveniently and quickly with customised products, Weidmüller provides three comprehensive, tailored service offerings: the comprehensive component library for a wide range of PCB design software, the Internet-based, application-focused AppGuide selection aid and the 72-hour sample service. Using the following link ? www.weidmueller.com/EDA ? developers can download the data for the Mentor Graphics Expedition, Mentor Graphics Pads and Altium Designer EDA systems. Customers can access the OMNIMATE device connectivity range direct via the following link: www.weidmueller.de/AppGuide. This takes you to a diverse range of applications and provides a precise recommendation on the best connectivity solution for different device functions based on your selected application. Users can request a design-in sample free of charge using our guaranteed 72-hour sample service: www.sample-service.com.



Weidmüller ? electrical connection, transmission and conversion of power, signals and data in the industrial environment. ? Let?s connect.

Additional Information: www.weidmueller.com; www.weidmueller.com/omnimate; www.weidmueller.com/AppGuide; www.weidmueller.de/AppGuide; www.weidmueller.de/omnimate; www.sample-service.com ; www.weidmueller.com/EDA





Date: 12/05/2016

