Best Selling Makeup Organizer Sets New Sales Goal For Holiday Season

Cosmopolitan Collection announces a new, more aggressive sales goal for their popular acrylic makeup organizer.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their popular acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection as continued to set new, aggressive sales goals for the organizer each season.



"It would be very easy to say we have a successful product and hope that sales continue to stay steady," said company spokesperson Rob Bowser. "We don't want to do that. We want to continue to push ourselves as a company. We know we have a great product. We want to have aggressive pricing and marketing, so our makeup organizer can be in the hands of as many people as possible.We want to see a 50% increase in sales for the holiday season"



The Cosmopolitan Collection [cosmetic storage](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) unit is made of a clear acrylic that is durable, scratch resistant and very easy to clean. The acrylic is very durable and does not shatter chip easily. The unit consists of four drawers with easy to use handles that can old everything from cotton swabs, to lip stick and eye shadow pallets. There are sixteen other compartments of all shapes and sizes - ready to hold makeup brushes, eyeliner, blush, mascara and any other cosmetic needs. The unit is designed as two separate units that can be stacked or used separately, allowing for maximum flexibility for the customer.



Over 125 happy customers have written reviews for the makeup organizer on [Amazon](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D).com. One verified purchaser wrote a five-star review and said, "I love everything about my make up organizer.my sis say i look like a makeup artist the way everything set." 97% of customers who left reviews said they liked their makeup organizer.



The Cosmopolitan Collection clear makeup organizer is currently priced at $29.99, and free shipping is available for any orders over $49.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





