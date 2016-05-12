Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2017 capital expenditure plan

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- (Canadian dollars except as indicated)

This news release contains "forward-looking information and statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements" later in this news release.

Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PD) (NYSE: PDS) announced today that planned capital expenditures for 2017 are $109 million. The 2017 capital expenditure plan includes $51 million to upgrade existing rigs, expansion capital of $7 million, which is carried forward from 2016 international new build drilling rigs, and $51 million for sustaining and infrastructure. We expect that the $109 million will be split $105 million in the Contract Drilling Services segment and $4 million in the Completion and Production Services segment.

Precision's expansion capital plan includes the upgrade of 33 Super Triple rigs in North America and long lead items for additional future upgrades. Precision's sustaining and infrastructure capital plan is based upon currently anticipated activity levels for 2017 and scheduled infrastructure projects, primarily related to technology and systems.

We anticipate 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $213 million, down $9 million from our previous guidance. Precision currently has 239 Tier 1 drilling rigs, up from 93 in 2009.

Kevin Neveu, Precision's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Recent actions to stabilize and improve commodity prices appear to be well received by our customers. We are seeing signs of strengthening demand for our services for the upcoming Canadian winter drilling season and improving demand in U.S. regions where we operate. Since our third quarter earnings release in October, we have added three rigs years to our 2017 contract backlog and now have an average of 45 rigs under contract for 2017. With over 110 drilling rigs currently running in North America, we are experiencing customer demand greater than the prior year for the first time in over two years and are currently enjoying our historically strongest North American market share."

"The projected 2017 capital budget anticipates spending $51 million to add varying combinations of high pressure mud systems, pad walking systems, rig automation software and additional mud pumping capacity to 33 of our Super Triple drilling rigs. This budget amount also includes provisions for long-lead components for additional future rig upgrades. This rig upgrade program is contingent on customer demand and achieving firm customer contract commitments."

"Precision's planned infrastructure spending includes the implementation of major technology enhancements to integrate our field operations with our Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. These enhancements will substantially reduce the administrative load on our rig managers and field operations group with most rig-level information entered electronically. Predictive maintenance and equipment monitoring features will also further improve equipment reliability while reducing field maintenance costs," concluded Mr. Neveu.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this report, including statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "potential" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information and statements").

In particular, forward looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the following:

These forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Precision in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things:

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

Readers are cautioned that the forgoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2015, which may be accessed on Precision's SEDAR profile at or under Precision's EDGAR profile at . The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a results of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of contract drilling rigs, directional drilling services, well service and snubbing rigs, coil tubing services, camps, rental equipment, and wastewater treatment units backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PD" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PDS".

Contacts:



Carey Ford, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Precision Drilling Corporation

403.716.4566

403.716.4755 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.precisiondrilling.com/



PressRelease by

Precision Drilling Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/05/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 510743

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Precision Drilling Corporation

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease