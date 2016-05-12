Blue Man Group Will Ring The Closing Bell(R) At The New York Stock Exchange Today In Recognition Of The Group's 25th Anniversary

, Co-Founder of Blue Man Group and original Blue Man

along with will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today in recognition of Blue Man Group's 25th anniversary celebration.

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

11 Wall St

New York, New York 10005

Monday, December 5, 2016

Media Check-in: 3:30 p.m. ET

Closing Bell ringing and Gavel: 3:59.45 p.m.

The New York Stock Exchange will stream The Closing Bell® ringing on its web site:

.(at)BlueManGroup celebrates 25 years of living in full color by ringing the closing bell at (at)NYSE TODAY. #25YrsofBlueMan

Blue Man Group performed their first show on Nov. 17, 1991 at the Astor Place Theatre in New York City.

As Blue Man Group celebrates 25 years of living in full color, the global entertainment phenomenon is inventive as ever with numerous projects and appearances in the creative pipeline. In 2016 alone the group released a new studio album, published their first-ever book, embarked on a World Tour and much more.

The company is best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of music, comedy and technology, the show appeals to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. It is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

The company developed through a creative collaboration among three close friends, Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Blue Man Group now has permanent theatrical productions in Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, New York, Berlin, and a World Tour.

This creative collective is part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Beyond the stage show, they have toured the globe with the "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody, released 6 albums, including the latest album, THREE, and the Grammy-nominated Audio, released their first-ever book, Blue Man World, and contributed to numerous film and TV scores. They've served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show", "Arrested Development", "Ellen", "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "Caldeirão do Huck" (Brasil).

Based in New York City, Blue Man Productions has extensive production facilities, recording studios and a 6,000 square foot Research & Development Lab.

Blue Man Group

