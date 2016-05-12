SATO acquires 113 rental homes from Patrizia

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SATO's rental housing stock increased today by 113 apartments as the company
acquired apartments located in Espoo, Vantaa and Tampere, Finland, from a fund
managed by Patrizia.
Urbanisation is an enormous trend of change. The successful outcome of it will,
to a great extent, determine Finland's future level of prosperity. Job creation
takes place in big cities, and the supply of housing in growing cities must be
sufficient to enable the mobility of labour. SATO's strategy is to increase the
supply of rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku -
the areas where the demand for new homes is the highest.
Vice President Antti Aarnio from SATO:
- The three buildings acquired are situated in SATO's growth areas, and their
locations are a good match to our customers' requests. For example, the building
in Tampere is located by the coming tram route close to the university, while
the Vantaa apartments are within a walking distance from a train station.
- We'll be meeting the new SATO residents in December to discuss topics relevant
to each building as well as SATO's operations with them. We want to get to know
the residents and also introduce ourselves to them so that keeping in touch will
be easy whatever the situation in the future.
For more information please contact:
SATO Corporation
Antti Aarnio, Vice President, +358 201 34 4200 or +358 40 164 70 52
www.sato.fi/en
SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to
offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer
experience. SATO holds roughly 25,700 rental apartments in Finland's largest
growth centres and in St Petersburg.
In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and
work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate
profitably and with a long-term view.We increase the value of our housing
property through investments, divestments and repair work.
