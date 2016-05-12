SATO acquires 113 rental homes from Patrizia

SATO Corporation, Press Release, 5th December 2016



SATO's rental housing stock increased today by 113 apartments as the company

acquired apartments located in Espoo, Vantaa and Tampere, Finland, from a fund

managed by Patrizia.



Urbanisation is an enormous trend of change. The successful outcome of it will,

to a great extent, determine Finland's future level of prosperity. Job creation

takes place in big cities, and the supply of housing in growing cities must be

sufficient to enable the mobility of labour. SATO's strategy is to increase the

supply of rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku -

the areas where the demand for new homes is the highest.



Vice President Antti Aarnio from SATO:



- The three buildings acquired are situated in SATO's growth areas, and their

locations are a good match to our customers' requests. For example, the building

in Tampere is located by the coming tram route close to the university, while

the Vantaa apartments are within a walking distance from a train station.



- We'll be meeting the new SATO residents in December to discuss topics relevant

to each building as well as SATO's operations with them. We want to get to know

the residents and also introduce ourselves to them so that keeping in touch will

be easy whatever the situation in the future.





For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation

Antti Aarnio, Vice President, +358 201 34 4200 or +358 40 164 70 52



www.sato.fi/en



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to

offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer

experience. SATO holds roughly 25,700 rental apartments in Finland's largest

growth centres and in St Petersburg.



In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and



work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate

profitably and with a long-term view.We increase the value of our housing

property through investments, divestments and repair work.













