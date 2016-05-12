Ratos: Elin Ljung to leave Ratos - recruitment of successor initiated

5 December 2016



Head of Corporate Communications Elin Ljung has decided to leave Ratos to take

up a new position outside the Group. Recruitment of a successor will be

initiated.



Elin Ljung has worked at the Ratos Group for nearly ten years. Elin has served

as Head of Corporate Communications in charge of communications and investor

relations and has been a member of Group management since 2014. Prior to this,

she held the position of Marketing and Communications Director in one of the

Group's portfolio companies. She will remain at Ratos until the completion of

her work, although at the latest on 31 May 2017.



"Elin has successfully worked to develop Ratos's brand and communication. We

would like to express our gratitude to Elin for her valuable efforts and wish

her well in her future career," says Magnus Agervald, CEO of Ratos.



Ratos is now initiating the recruitment process to identify a successor to Elin.





For further information, please contact:



Magnus Agervald, CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00

Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 8 700 17 20





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Year-end report 17 February 2017



Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized

companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute

to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in

and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 20

medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are

Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq

Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,500 employees.





