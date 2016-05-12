       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Ratos: Elin Ljung to leave Ratos - recruitment of successor initiated

5 December 2016

Head of Corporate Communications Elin Ljung has decided to leave Ratos to take
up a new position outside the Group. Recruitment of a successor will be
initiated.

Elin Ljung has worked at the Ratos Group for nearly ten years. Elin has served
as Head of Corporate Communications in charge of communications and investor
relations and has been a member of Group management since 2014. Prior to this,
she held the position of Marketing and Communications Director in one of the
Group's portfolio companies. She will remain at Ratos until the completion of
her work, although at the latest on 31 May 2017.

"Elin has successfully worked to develop Ratos's brand and communication. We
would like to express our gratitude to Elin for her valuable efforts and wish
her well in her future career," says Magnus Agervald, CEO of Ratos.

Ratos is now initiating the recruitment process to identify a successor to Elin.


For further information, please contact:

Magnus Agervald, CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00
Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 8 700 17 20


Financial calendar from Ratos:
Year-end report                                        17 February 2017

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized
companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute
to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in
and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 20
medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are
Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,500 employees.


