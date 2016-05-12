(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
invendo medical GmbH /
invendo medical Announces CE Mark for the invendoscope(TM) SC200, The World's
First Sterile, Single-Use Endoscope For Colonoscopies
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NEW YORK and KISSING, Germany, Dec. 05, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invendo medical
GmbH, a leading developer and distributor of sterile, single-use and
robotically-assisted endoscopy products in the field of gastroenterology and GI
surgery, today announced it has received CE Mark for the invendoscope(TM) SC200,
the world's first sterile, single-use colonoscope.
"Our revolutionary technology uniquely addresses the significant challenges
associated with the cleaning and disinfecting of traditional reusable endoscopes
by providing an ergonomically advanced endoscope that offers both sterility and
single use," said Timo Hercegfi, Chief Executive Officer of invendo medical.
"The CE Mark is a significant accomplishment for our company, which enables us
to provide endoscopists in Europe with a more advanced technology to perform
colonoscopies and a system that enhances patient safety over current devices."
As part of the new invendoscopy(TM) E200 System, the invendoscope(TM) SC200 is a
sterile and single-use colonoscope that eliminates the main challenge of
gastrointestinal endoscopy: the complex reprocessing of endoscopes and therefore
patients' risk for cross-contamination.
Current infection control guidelines require that devices such as colonoscopes
only be high-level disinfected, as these devices are not able to sustain the
high-temperature heat of sterilization or the long process of gas sterilization
in the longer term. Though disinfection eliminates most viable microorganisms,
it does not remove all of them, creating opportunities for cross-contamination
among patients. In fact, more healthcare-associated infection outbreaks have
been linked to contaminated endoscopes than to any other medical device.
The invendoscope(TM) SC200 is a simple, safe and effective solution to clinical
and hygienic challenges, ensuring that every patient has a personal endoscope.
The device is always ready for physicians to use, and this advanced technology
leads endoscopy ergonomics into the 21st century.
In addition to addressing an unmet need in GI endoscopy infection
control, invendoscopy(TM) technology is robotically-assisted and ergonomically
designed to offer gastroenterologists greater control and enhance physician
comfort while performing procedures.
The invendoscope(TM) SC200 also received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration earlier this year. The company anticipates market
introduction in 2017.
About invendo medical
Based in Kissing (near Munich), Germany and New York, U.S.A. invendo medical is
dedicated to sterile, single-use and robotically-assisted HD endoscopy products
in the field of gastroenterology and GI surgery. The company has over the last
years embedded several proprietary technologies into its first product, the
sterile and single-use invendoscope(TM) SC200, and will introduce a full suite
of other sterile and single-use GI endoscopes in the future.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Amy Feldman
Lazar Partners Ltd.
212-867-1779
afeldman(at)lazarpartners.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: invendo medical GmbH via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.invendo-medical.com
Date: 12/05/2016 - 11:00
Language: English
News-ID 510758
Character count: 4084
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: invendo medical GmbH
Stadt: Weinheim
Number of hits: 48
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.699
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|35
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|207
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.