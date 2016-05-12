invendo medical Announces CE Mark for the invendoscope(TM) SC200, The World's First Sterile, Single-Use Endoscope For Colonoscopies

NEW YORK and KISSING, Germany, Dec. 05, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- invendo medical

GmbH, a leading developer and distributor of sterile, single-use and

robotically-assisted endoscopy products in the field of gastroenterology and GI

surgery, today announced it has received CE Mark for the invendoscope(TM) SC200,

the world's first sterile, single-use colonoscope.



"Our revolutionary technology uniquely addresses the significant challenges

associated with the cleaning and disinfecting of traditional reusable endoscopes

by providing an ergonomically advanced endoscope that offers both sterility and

single use," said Timo Hercegfi, Chief Executive Officer of invendo medical.

"The CE Mark is a significant accomplishment for our company, which enables us

to provide endoscopists in Europe with a more advanced technology to perform

colonoscopies and a system that enhances patient safety over current devices."



As part of the new invendoscopy(TM) E200 System, the invendoscope(TM) SC200 is a

sterile and single-use colonoscope that eliminates the main challenge of

gastrointestinal endoscopy: the complex reprocessing of endoscopes and therefore

patients' risk for cross-contamination.



Current infection control guidelines require that devices such as colonoscopes

only be high-level disinfected, as these devices are not able to sustain the

high-temperature heat of sterilization or the long process of gas sterilization

in the longer term. Though disinfection eliminates most viable microorganisms,

it does not remove all of them, creating opportunities for cross-contamination



among patients. In fact, more healthcare-associated infection outbreaks have

been linked to contaminated endoscopes than to any other medical device.



The invendoscope(TM) SC200 is a simple, safe and effective solution to clinical

and hygienic challenges, ensuring that every patient has a personal endoscope.

The device is always ready for physicians to use, and this advanced technology

leads endoscopy ergonomics into the 21st century.



In addition to addressing an unmet need in GI endoscopy infection

control, invendoscopy(TM) technology is robotically-assisted and ergonomically

designed to offer gastroenterologists greater control and enhance physician

comfort while performing procedures.



The invendoscope(TM) SC200 also received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and

Drug Administration earlier this year. The company anticipates market

introduction in 2017.



About invendo medical

Based in Kissing (near Munich), Germany and New York, U.S.A. invendo medical is

dedicated to sterile, single-use and robotically-assisted HD endoscopy products

in the field of gastroenterology and GI surgery. The company has over the last

years embedded several proprietary technologies into its first product, the

sterile and single-use invendoscope(TM) SC200, and will introduce a full suite

of other sterile and single-use GI endoscopes in the future.



