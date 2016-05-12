REVIVER Electrolytes Now Offering Unconditional Money-Back Guarantee

When it comes to electrolytes, one company takes the lead in quality, customer satisfaction, revIVer offers 100% refund on the spot for anyone not completely happy with product

(firmenpresse) - For anyone putting their body through strenuous physical activity, staying hydrated is often not enough. While health and fitness veterans are typically keenly aware of strategies to keep energy and body performance up, budding athletes or newcomers to the fitness lifestyle are typically left in the dark when it comes to properly fueling their bodies. This is where REVIVER Advanced Electrolyte Salt & Vitamin Tablets comes in.



For customers not satisfied with the product, REVIVER offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee  they will refund the customer and let them keep the bottle



From day one, our mission with Reviver has been to give veteran and novice health enthusiasts access to the best quality electrolyte supplements on the market, and Im honestly excited to say that is exactly what we have accomplished, Lawrence Huang the creator of Reviver says.



Many companies release mediocre products and rely on customers not wanting to take the time to return products theyre not happy with. Reviver actively encourages customers who are not satisfied to simply contact the company to request a refund, and they receive it with no questions asked. At that point, HXH Industries asks the customer to give the supplements to someone who can use it or donate it to a local charity.



Just what are electrolytes and what makes them so important? To put it simply, electrolytes are chemicals that form ions in body fluids. Having the right amount optimizes body functions, while having too few causes cramping, fatigue, nausea, and other effects that reduce performance and output. A good way to think of it is like keeping a car topped off with clean engine oil. The car will simply seize up without it, just like a human body will without electrolytes.



Unlike other supplements, revIVer uses a proprietary blend of five final electrolytes: sodium, chloride, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These ingredients are perfectly blended with vitamin B6, C, and D to speed absorption into the body.





Those interested in learning more about revIVers products by visiting the official company website or by visiting the product listing at Amazon.com



About HXH Industries, LLC



HXH Industries is a company focused on the development of supplements and products that drive a holistic but constant improvement towards the perfection of the human state  physically, mentally and emotionally. The companys flagship brand REVIVER is of is a vitamin fortified electrolyte supplements to help reduce dehydration and electrolyte imbalance symptoms, without the use of harmful additives. It is a supplement designed especially for endurance athletes, casual exercisers, adventurous eaters, outdoor workers, and individuals who consume alcohol. For more information, please visit HXH Industries website



