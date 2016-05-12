Reporters will be treated to an F1-like motorsports racing experience at the world's largest and longest indoor multi-level racetrack to compete for the fastest track times and the coveted Media Day Trophy!
(firmenpresse) - NEW HAVEN, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Feel the need for speed? Searching for a place to get your next adrenaline rush? () challenges all journalists, reporters and news/sports anchors and bloggers to come out to our new indoor kart racing facility and trampoline park to and partake in the Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island Media Day Event Racing & Photo Opportunity.
Come learn first hand what it feels like to step on the accelerator and experience the thrill and excitement as sixteen go kart racers head for the first turn and then down the backstretch at up to 45 mph.
Practice racing opportunities will be available for those who show up early. No racing skills are required. All safety gear will be provided. Racing excitement is guaranteed!
Stephen & Sandi Sangermano, Dan & Stephanie Fawcett, and
Ribbon Cutting - Connecticut/Rhode Island Media Day Racing & Photo Opportunity
December 8, 2016
3:00 pm - Meet and Greet/Brunch with Hot Hors d'oeuvres/Cold Drinks
3:30 pm - Photo Op: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
4:00 pm - Indoor Kart Racing Practice Laps Begin
4:30 pm - Media Day Racing Begins
5:00 pm - Photo Op: In-Kart or Winner's Podium
All reporters will receive a chance to race 18-horsepower electric karts American built by Velocity Motorsports that can attain speeds as high as 45-mph.
All racers will receive the same excitement and adrenaline rush that F1 racecar drivers feel when they see the green light flash, step on the accelerator and compete with 15 other race kart drivers as they speed through 13 hairpin sloped and 180-degree banked turns racing down 2 electrifying passing straightaways on a four-level racetrack.
All drivers will receive the thrill of a lifetime!
Contacts:
Rachel Hannas-Metz
Sales Manager
NasKart LLC
(860) 444-7700 x111
Media RSVPs:
Robert Hoskins
Front Page PR
(512) 627-6622
More information:
http://naskartracing.com
Date: 12/05/2016 - 11:30
Language: English
News-ID 510768
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NasKart Indoor Kart Racing
Stadt: NEW HAVEN, CT
Number of hits: 25
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.699
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|35
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|209
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.