NasKart Indoor Kart Raceway Hosting Media Day for Reporters and Bloggers that Cover Motorsports, Entertainment Venues and Tourist Attractions in Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island

Reporters will be treated to an F1-like motorsports racing experience at the world's largest and longest indoor multi-level racetrack to compete for the fastest track times and the coveted Media Day Trophy!

(firmenpresse) - NEW HAVEN, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Feel the need for speed? Searching for a place to get your next adrenaline rush? () challenges all journalists, reporters and news/sports anchors and bloggers to come out to our new indoor kart racing facility and trampoline park to and partake in the Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island Media Day Event Racing & Photo Opportunity.

Come learn first hand what it feels like to step on the accelerator and experience the thrill and excitement as sixteen go kart racers head for the first turn and then down the backstretch at up to 45 mph.

Practice racing opportunities will be available for those who show up early. No racing skills are required. All safety gear will be provided. Racing excitement is guaranteed!

Stephen & Sandi Sangermano, Dan & Stephanie Fawcett, and

Ribbon Cutting - Connecticut/Rhode Island Media Day Racing & Photo Opportunity

December 8, 2016

3:00 pm - Meet and Greet/Brunch with Hot Hors d'oeuvres/Cold Drinks

3:30 pm - Photo Op: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

4:00 pm - Indoor Kart Racing Practice Laps Begin

4:30 pm - Media Day Racing Begins

5:00 pm - Photo Op: In-Kart or Winner's Podium

All reporters will receive a chance to race 18-horsepower electric karts American built by Velocity Motorsports that can attain speeds as high as 45-mph.

All racers will receive the same excitement and adrenaline rush that F1 racecar drivers feel when they see the green light flash, step on the accelerator and compete with 15 other race kart drivers as they speed through 13 hairpin sloped and 180-degree banked turns racing down 2 electrifying passing straightaways on a four-level racetrack.

All drivers will receive the thrill of a lifetime!

Contacts:



Rachel Hannas-Metz

Sales Manager

NasKart LLC

(860) 444-7700 x111





Media RSVPs:

Robert Hoskins

Front Page PR

(512) 627-6622





More information:

http://naskartracing.com



NasKart Indoor Kart Racing

