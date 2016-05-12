Market Review for Therapeutics along with Pipeline Analysis for Renal Cell Carcinoma in H2 2016

Report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action ,route of administration and molecule type.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 5, 2016: A recent report focusing on the therapeutic development of a cancer called Renal Cell Carcinoma has been added to the massive collection of Market Research Hubs research reports. It is the latest analysis by Global Markets Direct, titled as Renal Cell Carcinoma- Pipeline Review, H2 2016. The report offers therapeutic assessment with comparative analysis at several clinical trials & stages, drug target, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA) and molecule type. This guide features the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics along with its complete research and development history in addition to latest news & press releases obtained through companies/university websites.



The report begins with the overview of Renal cell carcinoma; previously known as hypernephroma. This is the most common kind of kidney cancer found in adults. It occurs when cancer cells start growing uncontrollably in the lining of the proximal convoluted tubules of the kidney. It has been observed that, RCC is a fast-growing cancer and often spreads to the lungs and surrounding organs as well. The predisposing factors for this disease are age and hereditary factors. When RCC is in its early stage, patients may be symptom-free. As the disease progresses, symptoms may comprise:



Hematuria

loin pain

abdominal mass

blood in urine

malaise

weight loss and

loss of appetite

anemia resulting from depression of erythropoietin and erythrocytosis.



The disease is controlled by chemotherapy, radiation and targeted therapy. According to the market research in the United States, there are approximately 65,000 new cases each year and about 13,500 deaths from RCC arisen annually. To overcome this disease, various research activities on the treatment of this disease are now being done at many medical centers, university, hospitals and other institutions across the nation. The report also involves some clinical trials that are used to test new treatments to see if they are effective in curing the disease. Furthermore, drug profiles pipeline guide also features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products used by the companies along with the dormant & discontinued projects in addition to product development milestones.





Further, the pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Renal Cell Carcinoma (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects such as:



Bio-Cancer Treatment International Limited

Boston Biomedical, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Argos Therapeutics, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Merck & Co. and others



By this report, the buyers will also understand strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.







